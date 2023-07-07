Eintracht Frankfurt are paying Leeds United a loan fee and covering all of centre-back Robin Koch's salary, according to Graham Smyth from the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The defender's exit has looked likely since the Whites' relegation from the Premier League and he has been linked with a host of teams in the opening part of the summer transfer window.

Rivals Manchester United were among the English clubs linked with Kock, who also had plenty of interest from Europe, but it is Frankfurt that have won the race for his signature - with his loan move confirmed yesterday.

When does Robin Koch's Leeds contract expire?

The 26-year-old is likely to never play for Leeds again as his contract at Elland Road expires next summer and he has moved to the Bundesliga club on a season-long loan deal.

Koch penned a four-year deal when he joined the Whites from Freiburg in an eight-figure move in 2020.

Leeds United financial boost

The good news for the Whites and new first team manager Daniel Farke is that the financial benefits of the loan deal with Frankfurt are two-fold.

Smyth has reported that the German club will cover the entirety of Koch's wages - £40,000-a-week in 2022/23 as per Capology - as well as paying the Championship club a loan fee.

That should give the Yorkshire club more financial flexibility as they look to give Farke the backing he needs to take them back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

A new centre-back is likely to be on the German coach's wishlist but he does have some interesting options in the likes of Max Wober, Charlie Cresswell, Pascal Struijk, Liam Cooper and Diego Llorente.

Robin Koch's message to Leeds fans

Koch is not the most popular figure among the Elland Road faithful but took to Instagram to send a message to supporters after sealing his Bundesliga loan move.

He said: "“Dear LUFC fans,

“At this point I look back on three wonderful and exciting years in Leeds. To play for Leeds United and in front of you unforgettable fans, to defend for these colours, to celebrate with you, to even lead the team onto the pitch as captain, was a special honour and pleasure during the last three seasons.

“All the moments I have experienced together with you and especially at Elland Road, great victories and bitter defeats, have made me the person I am today. These are impressions and feelings that cannot be put into words and that have made me very proud and happy that my path as a professional footballer has led me to this club. I have taken Leeds United into my heart.

“I have met many, many great people here up to this point, and my greatest thanks go to them. To all the people in charge at the club, all the staff, my coaches, my teammates and, of course, you fans! I wish the club, the city and all of you only the best and hope that you will remember me well. I will definitely do so.

“Thanks for everything so far!

“Yours Robin.”