Leeds United’s transfer stance regarding Ben Brereton-Diaz becomes clearer

There have been a plethora of sides from the Premier League and beyond all scrambling to sign Ben Brereton-Diaz from Blackburn this month but it looks like Leeds are out of the running, as reported by The Mirror’s print edition (20/1, pp.60).

The Premier League outfit will have no doubt wanted to bolster their strikeforce this month, as Marcelo Bielsa looks to try and keep his side faring well in the Premier League. However, it appears they will have to look elsewhere for forward options for the remainder of the window.

That is because Blackburn have slapped a hefty fee on the head of Brereton-Diaz, with the striker performing superbly this season. With 20 goals in the Championship so far this campaign, he has emerged as one of the most exciting strikers in England this year.

It’s led to a wealth of interest in his services but also to an increase in his asking price, with Rovers now believed to be wanting nearly £30m to try and seal a deal for the Chile international.

That is a fee that Leeds don’t look like they are willing to pay, with this report claiming that they are now unlikely to move for the player. It means that there is one less Premier League club to worry about for Blackburn in terms of the interest levels in their star striker but West Ham are still keen.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side though will now have to search elsewhere for a new striking option – which is a huge boost to the player’s current club Blackburn.

The Verdict

Ben Brereton-Diaz has emerged as one of the most exciting attacking talents not just in the EFL but in the whole of England this season.

Blackburn can therefore ask for whatever they want for the player as things stand – but £28m+ is a lot to demand for a player who is currently untested in the Premier League. It hasn’t put every interested party off yet but Leeds have now seemingly dropped out of the race for his services.

It’s a shame, as Marcelo Bielsa is a manager well capable of getting even more from the striker if he joined and his development would no doubt come on leaps and bounds under the Leeds boss. It’s no secret that the club do need a forward too and Brereton-Diaz could have been a good match for them.

For Blackburn though, it is one less team to worry about as they try and keep hold of their star man. They won’t want to let him go this month with a promotion on the cards and this new asking price has already begun to put teams off.