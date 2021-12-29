Leeds United’s transfer stance over Reading ace revealed

Leeds United are said to not currently be interested in signing Reading’s John Swift, as per a recent report by Leeds Live.

The 26-year-old central midfielder was previously linked with a move to Elland Road ahead of the January transfer window as his future with the Royals continues to be the subject of great debate.

However in more recent times it has been revealed that the player isn’t interested in a winter departure from the Select Car Leasing Stadium and would rather bide his time until the summer in order to assess all his options.

Now it has been revealed that Leeds aren’t even currently in the market for the former Chelsea man, despite the fact that Marcelo Bielsa and his staff are keen on bringing in a central midfield player in the new year.

This update will come as a positive to the Reading faithful, however it has to be remembered that Swift is still set to see his contract expire with the Sky Bet Championship club next summer.

Swift has been in brilliant form so far this season, scoring eight goals and assisting a further nine for his side.

The Verdict

This will provide Reading with a small boost, as it means Swift is all the more likely to stay put with them until the summer.

He has been influential so far and for that reason losing him halfway through the campaign could prove to be catastrophic in the grand scheme of things.

It sill appears likely that he will move on, but the Royals can take solace from the fact that he appears eager to stick around in order to guarantee that they are playing Championship football next season.

There is no doubting his loyalty to the cause and it will now be down to the midfielder to continue his fine form.