Leeds United’s transfer stance emerges on Blackburn Rovers star as Spanish clubs prepared for scouting mission

Premier League outfit Leeds United remain admirers of Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton-Diaz and are prepared to take him for free next summer when his contract expires, according to the Daily Mail.

Although the Whites have been linked in the past, it was Everton and Fulham that had deadline day bids knocked back for the Chilean, with the former previously looking favourites to lure him away from Ewood Park.

However, their bids didn’t satisfy the Championship side’s board who have remained resilient despite the fact the ex-Nottingham Forest man has less than 12 months left on his current contract.

An option to extend his deal by a year was triggered in the summer when his terms were set to expire – and that means they have no more lifelines to use with the player’s future now firmly in his control.

They are yet to offer him a new deal at this stage – but they will need to move quickly to do so with clubs from abroad able to snap him up on a pre-contract deal, with Celta Viga, Valencia and Villarreal all planning to send scouts to watch him against Morocco on Friday.

But Leeds could still be an option for him if he’s keen to remain in England, though the Whites may not be short of competition for his signature with West Ham United also previously interested.

The Verdict:

A move to Leeds could be the right next step for the Chilean who will want to climb up to the top flight but will also want as much game time under his belt as possible.

He won’t be able to get that game time in a side competing at the top end of the division, though he isn’t guaranteed to be one of the first names on the teamsheet at Elland Road either, especially if Jack Harrison stays put.

If he wants to fulfil his potential, the Blackburn star will need to put game time at the top of his priority list, because he will risk ruining his chances of being heavily involved for Chile if he isn’t a regular player for a domestic club.

His time with Chile has opened up a different avenue for the 23-year-old to explore – because learning Spanish will enable him to settle in quicker and that will give him the best chance of thriving in La Liga.

It wouldn’t be a huge shock to see him go abroad with Arnaut Danjuma making the move from the EFL to the Spanish top tier – and with the Chilean likely to be available on a free transfer – more clubs are likely to throw their hat into the ring and offer him a deal.