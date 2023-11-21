Highlights Leeds United's early 2000s were eventful, with European adventures and a journey to the semi-final of the Champions League.

Financial mismanagement set the club back a generation, leading to relegation and a tough road back to the top-flight.

Mark Viduka was a smart signing for Leeds, a powerhouse striker with skills, technique, and a knack for scoring crucial goals.

It’s fair to say the early 2000’s were an eventful time for Leeds United.

On the pitch, David O’Leary’s entertaining side were a joy to watch, and they went on European adventures that saw the likes of AC Milan, Barcelona and Real Madrid, among others, rock up at Elland Road.

The high point was reaching the semi-final of the Champions League, with the Whites mixing it with the best on the continent during that period.

Of course, Leeds fans won’t need reminding of how it all came crashing down, and the financial mismanagement set the club back a generation.

That period brought the club to its knees, as they fell to League One, and we know it took them so long to get back to the top-flight. So, it’s still a sore topic, but many are able to reflect on the memories of that time with happiness.

And, key to a lot of that joy was Mark Viduka.

Looking back, it’s understandable that many pinpoint the money that Leeds wasted during that period under Peter Ridsdale.

From Seth Johnson to Roque Junior, the club were spending huge sums on transfer fees and wages, and it simply wasn’t sustainable.

However, what does get overlooked is the smart signings the club made, and Viduka certainly falls into that category.

With Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink having joined Atletico Madrid a year before, Leeds still had a lot of quality in their ranks, but they were looking for that powerhouse up top that could make a difference, like the Dutchman had done.

They got that in Viduka. A £6m addition from Celtic, the Australian international was superb for O’Leary initially, and he wowed the crowd at Elland Road due to his combination of skills.

Given his frame, Viduka was always going to be a good target man, but he had a deft touch, ridiculous technique and an ability to find space in the box, where he would usually finish emphatically.

After signing in 2000, the striker would stay for four years, and he would be the top scorer for each of those seasons - and there were many memorable moments along the way.

From scoring all four in a 4-3 win over Liverpool, to the classy finish that kept Leeds in the Premier League with a win at Arsenal, Viduka often delivered at crucial moments for Leeds. But, it wasn’t just about the rate he scored, as so many were of a high quality.

In the end, he departed following their relegation, finishing up with 72 goals in 166 appearances for the Whites, which is a great return.

Obviously, Viduka was never going to stick around after the club dropped to the second tier, with his £4.5m sale to Middlesbrough needed from a financial perspective at that time.

The Aussie would go on to show his class on Teesside, which included a remarkable run to the UEFA Cup final, and Leeds fans would have been watching on with envy considering where they’d been.

Leeds are in a stable position as a club now, and the long-term aim for the 49ers will be to take them back to the heights of the early 2000s.

It remains to be seen whether they can ever get back to that level, but picking up more players like Viduka would certainly help.