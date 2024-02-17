Highlights Simon Grayson won 84 games as Leeds United manager, including a famous FA Cup victory over Manchester United.

Major Frank Buckley and Jimmy Armfield both won 87 games in charge of the club, with Armfield managing the famous Don Revie team.

Don Revie is the most successful manager in Leeds United's history, winning 395 games and leading the club to multiple league titles and cup victories.

Many great managers have come through the doors at Elland Road over the years, with Daniel Farke the latest to be tasked with turning Leeds United's fortunes around.

It looks set to be an exciting campaign for the club in the second tier this season, with the Whites expected to be competitive under the two-time Championship winner.

Leeds were relegated from the Premier League last season and have the resources which should have them among the favourites for promotion this season under the guidance of Farke.

The German coach may be the latest in the hotseat but Leeds have had plenty from the weird to the wonderful in the managerial position.

Here, we take a look at those managers with the most wins in charge of the club in Leeds United's history.

Most wins as Leeds United manager Manager Games Wins Simon Grayson 169 84 Jimmy Armfield 193 87 Major Frank Buckley 224 87 Raich Carter 217 90 David O'Leary 203 101 Arthur Fairclough 309 111 Dick Ray 342 143 Howard Wilkinson 411 178 Don Revie 741 395

9 Simon Grayson

84 wins

Simon Grayson is a former Leeds United academy graduate and boyhood fan and was appointed manager in 2008. He was the mastermind behind a magnificent giant-killing in the FA Cup third-round victory over Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United with a 1-0 win over the reigning Champions, whilst still a League One side.

It would get better than that for Grayson, when a few months later, he guided Leeds back up into the Championship, securing promotion from League One on the final day of the season with a dramatic win over Bristol Rovers. He maintained his position in the second tier for a few seasons, but a lack of financial backing saw him lose many of his best players, and after a string of subpar performances, he was let go in February 2012 by Ken Bates.

The 54-year-old most recently managed Indian side Bengaluru FC, but for Leeds, he won 84 of his 169 games at the helm.

8 Major Frank Buckley

87 wins

Major Frank Buckley won the same number of games as Jimmy Armfield but took charge of 29 more games during his spell in charge of the club during the 1940s and 50s.

He also discovered one of Leeds' two best-ever players in John Charles just after Christmas in 1948. His methods were somewhat unorthodox and ahead of the time in an attempt to get the club out of mediocrity.

That included the likes of dancing songs being broadcast through the public address system during training days, increasing admission costs, and banning players from smoking two days before a match, among others.

7 Jimmy Armfield

87 wins

Jimmy Armfield took the reins at Leeds in 1974, replacing Brian Clough as the manager], and inheriting much of the famous Don Revie team in the process.

He took Leeds to the European Cup final in 1975 against Bayern Munich in Paris. He is still widely regarded as one of the best Leeds managers ever, but he would have been hero-worshipped to this day had he got the better of Franz Beckenbauer and co. in that final.

He passed away in 2018 at the age of 82 but is fondly remembered in West Yorkshire. Armfield won 87 of his 193 games in charge of the Whites.

6 Raich Carter

90 wins

Another incredibly famous name to be associated with Leeds comes in the form of Raich Carter, who took over from Buckley and would win three more games than his predecessor.

His spell with the club lasted five years, where he won 90 of his 217 games. In 1956, Leeds finished runners-up under his guidance and were promoted to Division 1 after a nine-year absence from the top-flight.

The following season, they finished eighth, with John Charles scoring 38 goals. He left for Juventus in the summer, and it would cost Carter his job when, the following season without his goals, Leeds finished 17th.

5 David O'Leary

101 wins

David O’Leary was Leeds’ assistant manager under George Graham before being appointed as his successor following Graham’s departure in 1998. O’Leary had a young group of talented individuals. Technically gifted players such as Lee Bowyer and Harry Kewell, who had struggled under Graham, became key components of one of Leeds' most successful ever sides. His team reached the semi-final of the Champions League in 2001, having beaten Barcelona in the group stage and Deportivo La Coruna in the quarter-final.

By June 2002, O’Leary had been backed heavily in the market and had never finished outside the top five in the top flight as a manager. However, Peter Ridsdale sacked O’Leary as Leeds’ manager in the summer of 2002, replacing him with Terry Venables, which, ultimately was the beginning of Leeds' spiral down to the third tier and administration.

The 66-year-old won an impressive 101 of 203 games as Leeds boss, though.

4 Arthur Fairclough

111 wins

One of the most important figures in the club's formative years, Arthur Fairclough won 111 of his 309 games in charge. Fairclough took over from Dick Ray as Leeds manager for the club's first full season in the Football League.

Fairclough put together a strong team, and, three years into his tenure, during the 1923/24 season he saw his side win promotion to the First Division. The following year saw the signing of the goal-scoring talents of Tom Jennings and Russell Wainscoat as well.

Despite Jennings' astonishing haul of 35 goals in 42 games, 1926/27 eventually saw the side relegated and Fairclough resigned at the end of the season for Ray to take over the club once more.

3 Dick Ray

143 wins

Dick Ray was invited to become a member of the original committee elected to manage the new Leeds United following Leeds City's expulsion from the Football League in October 1919, and he was appointed the club's first manager in the 1919/20 Midland League season, before Arthur Fairclough's arrival.

When Fairclough resigned following Leeds' relegation into the Second Division at the end of 1927, the Leeds board recalled Ray as manager in July 1927. He would help to develop iconic players of that era, including the likes of Billy Furness, Arthur Hydes, Tom Cochrane, George Milburn, and Jim Milburn.

He suffered relegation and enjoyed promotion during his tenure but eventually resigned in March 1935, with Leeds struggling against relegation.

2 Howard Wilkinson

178 wins

Howard Wilkinson was hired as Leeds United’s manager in October 1988 with the goal of turning around the team’s fortunes. Leeds had been playing football in the second tier for six years at that point; however, Wilkinson guided the club back to the top-flight.

Not only that, but also to become the Champions of England, four years later. To date, he remains the last English manager to win the top division in England, and it just so happened to coincide as the last season before the Premier League was founded.

The 80-year-old won 178 of his 411 games in charge of the club, rightly earning him second spot on the list.

1 Don Revie

395 wins

Who else? Coming in top spot, as no great surprise, is the man with a statue outside of Elland Road. Don Revie, is undoubtedly the greatest Leeds manager of all time. He managed the Whites for over 700 games between 1961 and 1974.

Under Revie, Leeds won the Second Division in 1963/1964, the First Division in 1968/1969 and 1973/1974. He also won the FA Cup in 1972, the League Cup in 1968, the FA Charity Shield in 1969, and the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1968 and 1971.

He won 394 of 740 games in charge of Leeds. Unfortunately, Revie passed away in 1989 but his legacy has lasted forever at Elland Road and will continue to.