It is not long until the eagerly anticipated release of EA FC 24.

Football fans across the world will be counting down the days until they can get their hands on the game and there is not long left to wait, with EA FC 24 set to be released on Friday 29th September.

Of course, there are no shortage of teams that you can start a career mode with, but should you decide to pick a Championship team, there are few more attractive options than Leeds United.

After relegation from the Premier League last season, the Whites are expected to challenge for an immediate return to the top flight this campaign and unsurprisingly, they have one of the highest-rated squads in the second tier.

With just over a week to go until the release of the game, we looked at Leeds' top 15 highest rated players.

15 Stuart Dallas - 73

It has been a frustrating time for Dallas, who has not featured since April 2022 due to a serious knee injury, and he is likely to remain sidelined for the foreseeable future.

However, the midfielder will be a huge asset to Daniel Farke's side when he does make his return and his undoubted ability is reflected in his rating remaining high.

14 Luke Ayling - 73

Ayling has been a mainstay in the Leeds defence in recent years, playing a key role in the club's promotion to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa in 2020 and featuring regularly in the top flight.

His place in the side could come under threat this season following the arrival of Djed Spence, but he is clearly trusted by Farke, wearing the captain's armband in recent weeks in Liam Cooper's absence.

13 Glen Kamara - 73

Kamara made the move to Elland Road this summer from Rangers for a reported fee of £6 million.

The 27-year-old was one of the best midfielders in the Scottish Premiership and he will be hoping to make a similar impact in the Championship this season.

12 Jaidon Anthony - 73

Anthony joined the Whites on loan from Bournemouth on deadline day, with Luis Sinisterra moving in the opposite direction.

The winger starred in his last season in the Championship, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists to help the Cherries to promotion in the 2021-22 campaign.

11 Djed Spence - 74

Spence arrived at Elland Road on loan from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The defender showed plenty of potential during his time at Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest, achieving promotion to the Premier League with the latter in 2022, and his pace and attacking threat will be incredibly useful for Farke's men.

10 Joe Rodon - 74

Defender Rodon was another player to make the move to Leeds from Spurs this summer, joining on a season-long loan.

It has not worked out for the Welsh international at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but he will be hoping to rediscover the form he showed for Swansea City that earned him the big-money move to London.

9 Joel Piroe - 74

Piroe was arguably the standout signing in the Championship this summer, with the striker arriving at Elland Road from Swansea City.

The Dutchman scored 41 league goals during his two seasons with the Swans and he has enjoyed an outstanding start to life in West Yorkshire as he looks to fire Leeds to promotion.

8 Wilfried Gnonto - 74

Leeds kept hold of Gnonto this summer despite transfer interest from elsewhere, with Premier League side Everton said to have been keen.

The winger refused to play for the Whites in August as he looked to force a move to Goodison Park, but now back in the fold, he could be one of the most exciting players in the Championship this season.

7 Junior Firpo - 74

Firpo also remained at Elland Road this summer despite reported interest from Spanish side Real Betis.

The defender has missed the start of the season with injury and it could be a challenge for him to regain his place when he returns, with Sam Byram impressing at left-back so far this campaign.

6 Karl Darlow - 74

Darlow joined the Whites from Newcastle United for a fee of £400,000 this summer, but he is currently the club's second choice goalkeeper behind Illan Meslier.

The 32-year-old has proven to be an excellent goalkeeper at Championship level previously with the likes of Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United and Hull City, so Farke has two strong options between the sticks.

5 Liam Cooper - 74

Cooper is one of Leeds' longest-serving players having joined from Hull City in August 2014 and he captained the club to promotion to the Premier League in 2020.

The defender was linked with a move to Qatari side Al Qadsiah this summer, but after remaining at Elland Road, he will be determined to lead the Whites back to the top flight.

4 Ethan Ampadu - 74

It was a huge coup for Leeds to land Ampadu's signature this summer, with the Welsh international joining from Chelsea for a reported fee of £7 million plus add-ons.

Ampadu has impressed in the early weeks of the season and he is certainly one of the best midfielders in the Championship.

3 Illan Meslier - 75

Meslier remained at Elland Road this summer despite being linked with a host of big clubs, including Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid.

Leeds were reportedly expecting Meslier to leave the club and were willing to consider offers between £20 million and £25 million, but after a move did not materialise, he has started the campaign as Farke's first choice goalkeeper and he looks to be regaining his form after a difficult end to last season.

2 Dan James - 75

Winger James is back in West Yorkshire after spending last season on loan at Fulham.

The Welsh international has struggled to make an impact for the Whites since his £25 million move from Manchester United in August 2021, but he will be hoping to feature regularly in the Championship this season.

1 Patrick Bamford - 75

Bamford enjoyed an excellent campaign in his last season in the Championship, scoring 16 goals to help Leeds to promotion in 2019-20.

The striker has struggled with injury in recent years and his form has declined, but if he can stay fit, there is no doubt he can be a prolific goalscorer in the second tier.