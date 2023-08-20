Highlights Daniel Farke is the new manager tasked with turning around Leeds United's fortunes after their relegation from the Premier League last season.

Howard Wilkinson and Don Revie are considered two of Leeds United's greatest managers, with impressive win percentages during their tenures.

Marcelo Bielsa brought Leeds back to the Premier League after a 16-year exile and gained recognition for his fast-paced, attack-minded style of football.

Many great managers have come through the doors at Elland Road over the years, with Daniel Farke now tasked with turning Leeds United's fortunes around.

It looks set to be an exciting campaign for the club in the second tier this season, with the Whites expected to be competitive under the two-time Championship winner.

Leeds were relegated from the Premier League last season, and have the resources which should have them among the favourites for promotion this season under the guidance of Farke.

Farke is the latest in the hotseat, with Leeds having had plenty from the weird to the wonderful in the managerial position.

Here, we take a look at those managers with the highest win percentages in Leeds United's history.

10 Howard Wilkinson - 43.30%

Howard Wilkinson was hired as Leeds United’s manager in October 1988 with the goal of turning around the team’s fortunes. Leeds had been playing football in the second tier for six years at that point; however, Wilkinson guided the club back to the top-flight.

Not only that, but also to become the Champions of England, four years later. To date, he remains the last English manager to win the top-flight league in England, and it just so happened to coincide as the last season before the Premier League was founded.

The 79-year-old won 178 of his 411 games in charge of the club.

9 Dennis Wise - 43.48%

Dennis Wise managed the club between 2006 and 2008, initially in the Championship, and then also in League One. Wise took over with the club second from the bottom of the second tier and in a difficult position financially.

The team struggled throughout the season and were relegated following a 10-point penalty for going into administration, but under the guidance of Wise, Leeds made a good start to the following season in the third tier but received another points deduction, this time 15 points, again for financial reasons. Wise eventually left the club in January 2008 to become Newcastle’s Executive Director.

The 56-year-old won 30 of his 69 games as manager of Leeds.

8 Jimmy Armfield - 45.07%

Armfield took the reigns at Leeds, replacing Brian Clough as the manager in 1974, and inheriting much of the famous Don Revie team in the process.

He took Leeds to the European Cup final in 1975 against Bayern Munich in Paris. He is still widely regarded as one of the best Leeds managers ever, but he would have been hero-worshipped to this day had he got the better of Franz Beckenbauer and co. in that final.

He passed away in 2018 at the age of 82 but is fondly remembered. Armfield won 87 of his 193 games in charge of the Whites.

7 Thomas Christiansen - 45.45%

Christiansen was announced as the new head coach of the Championship side in June 2017 after being appointed by the then new owner Andrea Radrizzani to replace Garry Monk.

He got off to a blistering start with the Whites but was dismissed on 4 February 2018, after a poor run of results and with the team tenth in the table having dropped out of the play-off picture. The 50-year-old is currently in charge of the Panama national team.

Christiansen won 15 of his matches as Leeds manager across a 33 game stint.

6 Marcelo Bielsa - 47.10%

The greatest Leeds United manager of the modern era, Bielsa became Leeds' new head coach in June 2018 to replace Paul Heckingbottom. Bielsa brought the Whites back to the Premier League for the 2020-21 season after a 16-year exile from the top-flight.

Under his stewardship, Leeds played fast-paced, attack-minded football and attracted praise from all over the world. His era brought life back to the City of Leeds, too. However, a poor start to the following season led to his sacking in February 2022.

The Argentine currently manages the Uruguay national team but won 80 of his 170 matches in charge of Leeds, with the majority of those coming in the Championship (53) to make him one of the second tier's greatest ever managers.

5 Garry Monk - 47.17%

Garry Monk managed the club for just one season in the Championship during the 2016-17 campaign and reinvigorated the fanbase after the side languished in mid-table for multiple seasons.

Under his tutelage - and with clever recruitment which included the likes of Luke Ayling, Kemar Roofe, Pontus Jansson, and Kyle Bartley - Leeds narrowly missed out on a spot in the play-offs after finishing seventh in the league. He left the club at the end of the season.

The 44-year-old last managed Sheffield Wednesday in 2020, but won 25 of 53 games in charge of Leeds.

4 Simon Grayson - 49.70%

Simon Grayson is a former Leeds United academy graduate, and was appointed manager in 2008. He was the mastermind behind a magnificent giant-killing in the FA Cup third-round victory over Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United with a 1-0 win over the reigning Champions, with still a League One side.

It would get better than that for Grayson, when a few months later, he guided Leeds back up into the Championship, securing promotion from League One on the final day of the season with a dramatic win over Bristol Rovers. He maintained his position in the second tier for a few seasons, but a lack of financial backing saw him lose many of his best players, and after a string of subpar performances, he was let go in February 2012 by Ken Bates.

The 53-year-old now manages Indian side Bengaluru FC, but for Leeds he won 84 of his 169 games at the helm.

3 David O'Leary - 49.75%

David O’Leary was Leeds’ assistant manager under George Graham before being appointed as his successor following Graham’s departure in 1998. O’Leary had a young group of talented individuals. Technically gifted players such as Lee Bowyer and Harry Kewell, who had struggled under Graham, became key components of one of Leeds' most successful ever sides. His team reached the semi-final of the Chamions League in 2001, having beaten Barcelona in the group stage and Deportivo La Coruna in the quarter-final.

By June 2002, O’Leary had spent been backed heavily in the market and had never finished outside the top five in the top-flight as a manager. However, Peter Ridsdale sacked O’Leary as Leeds’ manager in the summer of 2002, replacing him with Terry Venables, which was the begnning of Leeds' spiral down to the third tier and administration.

The 65-year-old won an impressive 101 of 203 games as Leeds boss.

2 Gary McAllister - 50.00%

In second place, surprusingly for some, is Gary McAllister. He has the second-best win percentage in Leeds’ history of managers. He became the Whites' manager in January 2008 replacing Wise. At that time, Leeds remained in League One following relegation from the Championship the season before.

McAllister was a famous player for Leeds in the early and mid 90s, but wasn’t able to guide Leeds to promotion following a loss in the play-off final to Doncaster Rovers. McAllister was then sacked in December 2008, while in his second season as manager, after a string of poor results.

The legendary Scot won 25 of his 50 games in charge of Leeds.

1 Don Revie - 53.24%

Coming in top spot, as no great surprise, is the man with a statue outside of Elland Road. Don Revie, is undoubtedly, the greatest Leeds manager of all time. He managed the Whites for over 700 games between 1961 and 1974.

Under Revie, Leeds won the Second Division in 1963–1964, the First Division in 1968–1969 and 1973–1974. He also won the FA Cup in 1972, the League Cup in 1968, the FA Charity Shield in 1969, and the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1968 and 1971.

He won 394 of 740 games in charge of Leeds. Unfortunately, Revie passed away in 1989 but his legacy has lasted forever at Elland Road.