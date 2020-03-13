Leeds United’s summer deal for striker takes fresh twist as transfer update emerges

Leeds United may not be obliged to complete a permanent deal for Jean-Kevin Augustin this summer.

The French striker moved to Elland Road on a loan deal from RB Leipzig at the end of the January transfer window following Arsenal’s decision to recall Eddie Nketiah.

Part of that deal included an obligation for the Whites to sign the striker for a fee of £18million – however according to Football Insider, this may include a loophole.

The report suggests that a permanent move would be in doubt if Augustin was reluctant to make the move.

The striker would need to agree to making the move permanent – something which may not be the case given his current standing at the club.

The 22-year-old has made just three substitute appearances for Marcelo Bielsa’s side since completing his January switch to Elland Road.

Such has been his peripheral role, Augustin hasn’t even featured in the matchday squad for the last three fixtures meaning that his long-term future at the club could be in doubt.

The verdict

The situation around Jean-Kevin Augustin is a strange one.

It was always going to be tough for him to move past Patrick Bamford in the pecking order for the one striker’s position – especially with how highly the Englishman is rated by Marcelo Bielsa.

But you’d expect Augustin to be involved more than he has.

Fitness issues have been blamed, but something seems to be amiss.

The hope is that he’ll get his chance to shine when matches resume as the promotion race looks to hot up.