Stuart Dallas has stated that he’s ready to give up Christmas in order to be successful with Leeds United.

The Whites have had a good start to the season, and will spend Christmas in the top two despite losing to Fulham on Saturday.

Leeds will be hoping that they can now go on and do one better than last season and gain promotion to the Premier League in the second-half of the campaign.

Marcelo Bielsa has big hopes for his side after what has been a really impressive few months as the team made sure not to suffer a play-off hangover.

Dallas has expressed that the players are there to do a job and if missing Christmas means they’ll be successful then he’s willing to do that.

Speaking to Leeds Live, Dallas said: “I don’t know the schedule yet, but I’m sure we’ll train.

“We’re here to do a job. We’re here to be successful and if that means giving up Christmas we’ll do that.”

The Verdict

Leeds have been terrific this season, but they will be slightly worried after the last few games that they’ve competed in. The Whites let a three goal lead slip against Cardiff before losing to Fulham.

Now, they have a vital Christmas period coming up where they’ll want to continue building the gap between themselves and third place.

They have the players to compete for the top two, and it’s this type of attitude from Dallas that makes them one of the best teams in the division. The versatile Whites player has been impressive this campaign, and has to now keep this attitude to help Leeds earn a place in the Premier League.