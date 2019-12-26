Leeds United’s stance revealed after transfer development

Leeds United will look to move for a new striker in the January transfer window if Eddie Nketiah returns to Arsenal.

The 20-year-old striker arrived at Elland Road in the summer and has so far scored three goals in 13 league appearances for Marcelo Bielsa’s side and has struggled to establish himself as the main man at Elland Road.

On a one-season loan deal, Leeds have become concerned that Premier League side Arsenal could recall the youngster as new boss Mikel Arteta examines his options.

Leeds currently sit second in the Championship table after a good first half of the season and Bielsa has his sights firmly set on achieving promotion to England’s top flight.

The Athletic writer Phil Hay tweeted on Christmas Day that Arsenal are yet to make their intentions known, but he also added that people close to Nketiah expect him to return to North London as he is currently the backup to Patrick Bamford.

also in this tale, latest on Nketiah. Arsenal yet to indicate their intentions to Leeds but some close to Nketiah suggest he’ll be going back too. Leeds ready to move for another forward if that happens. — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) 26 December 2019

The verdict

There has been speculation surrounding Nketiah for a while now and in truth you would expect him to return to the Gunners.

He is too talented to be sitting on the bench every week but unfortunately for the player, Bamford is playing extremely well right now and is rightly first-choice.

From Leeds’ perspective, it would be a blow if Nketiah did go back but they appear to have plans in place to replace him.

