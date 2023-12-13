Highlights Gelhardt and Poveda have struggled for game time at Leeds and are the subject of transfer interest.

Leeds won't let the pair leave unless they find a replacement attacker in the January window.

Gelhardt and Poveda may need to leave Leeds in the long-term for their own careers, as they require more consistent playing time.

Leeds United pair Joe Gelhardt and Ian Poveda are the subject of transfer interest ahead of the January window, but they will look to bring an attacker in before sanctioning any move.

Joe Gelhardt and Ian Poveda struggle for game time at Leeds

There was a lot of excitement around Gelhardt a few years ago, with the forward featuring under Marcelo Bielsa when the side were in the Premier League.

However, he has struggled to kick-on in the past two seasons, which included a below-par loan spell with Sunderland in the previous campaign.

Daniel Farke’s appointment hasn’t done much to change things for Gelhardt, as he has made only five appearances under the German in the league, although injuries haven’t helped, along with the arrival of Joel Piroe.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

It’s a similar story with Poveda, who has featured just six times, with three of those coming since August.

Dan James, Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto and Jaidon Anthony are all ahead of Poveda in the pecking order, which is why Leeds allowed the 23-year-old to go and represent Colombia this month, even though it’s outside of the international break window.

Leeds United’s January plans emerges

Despite their struggles to get game time at Elland Road, it appears that both Gelhardt and Poveda could be given an opportunity to get minutes elsewhere.

That’s after journalist Darren Witcoop revealed that clubs are already keeping tabs on the duo, but the Whites are not prepared to let them depart as it stands.

“Joe Gelhardt and Ian Poveda are the subject of January interest. Gelhardt has suffered an injury-hit season, but Leeds won’t allow both forwards to leave unless a replacement is found next month at this stage.”

Leeds must back Daniel Farke

In Farke, Leeds have a manager who has been there and done it at this level in the past with Norwich City, as he has won the Championship twice.

So, he is perfectly aware of the demands that come in the second tier, which includes the squad depth that is required to last the full season.

Therefore, if he wants to keep the players until a forward is brought in, then it makes total sense.

We know the way that Leeds play, which is about attacking, so Farke needs to have his players fresh for the run-in, as they look to close the gap to Ipswich and Leicester over the coming weeks and months.

Joe Gelhardt and Ian Poveda set for future away from Leeds

But, in the long-term, it’s pretty clear that both Gelhardt and Poveda need to leave Leeds for their own career, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if they were pushing to secure a switch in the New Year.

At 21, Gelhardt is reaching an age where he needs to be the main man each week, even if it means dropping down the Championship, or even to League One.

The glimpses of ability he showed earlier in his career haven’t been replicated on a consistent basis, and Farke has several players ahead of him, and the Whites’ form has backed up that call.

With Poveda, it’s the same story, although you could argue he should’ve pushed for a permanent transfer a year or two ago, as he had been out on loan, and he needs a club where he can get a run in the XI.