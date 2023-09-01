Highlights Leeds United have rejected a £20m offer from Burnley for Crysencio Summerville, indicating their intention to keep the young attacker.

Despite interest from multiple clubs, including Everton and Crystal Palace, Summerville appears content at Leeds and the club wants to retain him.

Leeds already have a strong lineup of talented attackers, but Summerville's versatility and potential make him a valuable asset for the future.

Burnley make £20m bid for Crysencio Summerville

The 21-year-old winger was a rare bright spot for the Whites as they were relegated from the Premier League last season, with Summerville scoring four goals in 28 games, which included a memorable winner at Liverpool.

Those performances clearly caught the eye, as the Dutch U21 international had been linked with a host of clubs over the summer, including Everton and Crystal Palace.

However, talk of Summerville leaving appeared to have died down in recent weeks, with the youngster having started the season for Daniel Farke’s side, scoring and registering an assist on the opening day against Cardiff.

An injury issue means Summerville hasn’t featured for Leeds in the league since, but he did return to action against Salford in the week.

So, he is sure to be in the squad for the weekend game against Sheffield Wednesday, but it could have been different, as journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Burnley had made a late attempt to sign Summerville, although Leeds were adamant he wasn’t for sale.

“Understand Burnley made £20m offer to Leeds United for Crysencio Summerville in the last 24 hours. Leeds rejected the offer out of hand. No chance.”

Will Leeds sell Crysencio Summerville?

You can’t rule anything out in the transfer window, and the reality is that every player in the world has a price where a club will cash in.

But, from Romano’s tweet, it’s safe to say it’s highly unlikely that Summerville will leave Elland Road before 11pm tonight. It’s a pretty emphatic message that shows Leeds have no intention of cashing in, so it would surely take a truly ridiculous offer to change that stance, and it’s hard to see that happening.

The player is clearly happy at Leeds, and the club obviously don’t want to lose the youngster, who has the potential to be a big player for Daniel Farke this season.

Do Leeds need to keep Crysencio Summerville?

The Whites are stacked for options out wide at the moment, and there is some real quality at the club, with Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra at the club, even if there are doubts about the future of the latter.

When you add in Dan James and Georginio Rutter who can also play in different attacking options, it’s fair to say Leeds have a wealth of options in the final third.

But, Summerville will still have a big role to play. He is someone comfortable out wide or as a number ten, and he has shown signs to suggest he could become a brilliant player for the club in the years to come.

Providing he gets the minutes he needs, he could become someone worth much more than £20m, and Leeds will rightly want him to fulfil that potential with them.

So, the fans will surely be pleased with this stance, and it’s now down to Summerville to force his way into this talented Leeds XI, which you would expect him to do.