Leeds United’s stance on trio of transfer targets revealed

Leeds United are not actively pursuing Gent attacker Jonathan David, Velez playmaker Thiago Almada or River Plate defender Martinez Quarta, according to Beren Cross from Leeds Live.

The Whites have been promoted to the Premier League after winning the Championship in the 2019/20 campaign and are now preparing for their first season back in the top flight for 16 years.

The Yorkshire club have been linked with a plethora of potential new signings, including David – Gent’s 20-year-old attacker.

Reports have also suggested that Argentinian duo Almada and Quarta are on Leeds’ radar.

However, it appears none of that trio is likely to be arriving at Elland Road anytime soon.

In a Q&A for Leeds Live, Cross revealed that the Whites were not actively pursuing David, Almada, or Quarta.

Quizzed on the former, he said: “I’m told David was on a longer list of forwards the club was looking at, but he’s so far down the track with Lille, United are no longer pursuing him at this stage.”

David scored 21 goals and added eight assists for the Belgian side last term, though it seems he is closing in on a move to Lille.

When pressed on the Argentinian duo, Cross replied: “Led to believe Almada and Martinez Quarta are not being pursued at this stage. Feels like half of Argentina has been linked with ER since promotion.”

Almada has turned some heads with his performances for Velez over the past two seasons, with Manchester United also linked.

Quarta has been a regular in the River Plate starting XI for some time now and would have provided Marcelo Bielsa with some well-needed cover at centre-back.

The Verdict

With the number of targets linked to Leeds already this summer, it’s good to have three ruled out by a trusted Whites source.

All three would have been really interesting additions to Bielsa’s squad but it appears the Yorkshire club must look elsewhere.

It looks likely to be a pivotal summer for Leeds as they prepare for their return to the Premier League.