Leeds United’s stance on Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday target detailed

Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday target Tyler Roberts is expected to stay at Leeds United with neither the player nor Marcelo Bielsa considering any offers made, according to The Athletic.

Earlier this month, Football Insider reported that Derby and Wednesday were among a host of Championship sides that had enquired about the 22-year-old.

Roberts has found opportunities hard to come by since the Whites were promoted to the Premier League, featuring just 10 times in total this season, but it seems there are no plans for him to leave Elland Road.

The Athletic has revealed that he is expected to remain at Leeds beyond the end of the January window despite offers from the Championship.

It is understood that neither Roberts nor Bielsa will consider such offers before the end of the month.

The versatile forward came off the bench in the 1-0 defeat to Brighton last weekend, indicating that he remains in the enigmatic Leeds manager’s plans.

That’ll be a boost for Roberts, who will be hoping he gets the opportunities to prove to Ryan Giggs that he deserves a place in his Wales squad for the upcoming European Championships.

The Verdict

It seems the 22-year-old is set to stay put at Elland Road, despite reported interest from within the EFL.

Roberts could have been a fantastic signing for any of the Championship sides interested and you can certainly see why second tier clubs will have enquired this month.

The Wales international has been a useful weapon for Bielsa during his time with the Whites but given the quality of players they’ve been able to sign following promotion, you feel a decision may need to be made at some point soon – particularly with his contract set to expire in 2022.