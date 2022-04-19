Leeds United’s stance on Blackburn situation revealed

Leeds United loanee Ian Poveda is back on the training ground with his parent club as he closes in on a return to full fitness with the Whites open to him returning to Blackburn Rovers for the final few games of the Championship season, according to TEAMtalk.

The winger’s season-long loan move to Ewood Park has been interrupted by a nasty ankle injury, which required surgery and has limited him to just eight appearances all season.

Poveda has been recovering back at Leeds but it seems he could rejoin Tony Mowbray’s squad soon – offering a much-needed boost at a vital part of the 2021/22 campaign.

TEAMtalk has reported that the 22-year-old has worked hard with the Whites medical staff and is now close to a return to action, with his parent club said to be open to him returning to Blackburn.

It is understood that Poveda has been moving and running freely on the Leeds training ground.

Blackburn are eighth in the Championship as things stand – three points back from the play-off places with three games left to play.

The winger’s return would bolster Mowbray’s squad but the Rovers boss revealed last week that a decision was yet to be made about whether he would be rejoining the North West club.

The Verdict

Poveda’s return would be a timely boost for Blackburn and it seems he is in good shape – though we’re yet to have a confirmation that he will be back at Ewood Park before the end of the season.

The winger had started to have an impact on games ahead of his injury and if he can return to that sort of level, even if just in flashes, it could help Rovers get over the line in what is a tight play-off race.

Mowbray said that a decision still had to be made last week but these reports indicate that the Whites are open to the 22-year-old returning to Ewood Park and the player’s hard work on the training ground suggests the same.

With three huge games coming up and then, potentially, the play-offs, Poveda rejoining the squad could be a useful momentum boost if nothing else.

