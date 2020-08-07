Leeds United’s stance on £6.3m Rangers target emerges

Leeds United are not targetting Gent left-back Milad Mohammadi despite recent reports, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth.

Ahead of their first Premier League season in 16 years, the Whites will likely be looking to add to their squad in the summer transfer window.

It was reported earlier this week that Leeds were planning to swoop for Mohammadi as they looked to bolster their options at left-back.

The report claimed that €7 million (£6.3m) would be enough to prize the Iran international away from the Belgian club, while it is understood that Rangers are also keen on the defender.

No mate — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) August 6, 2020

It appears the Scottish club won’t have to concern themselves with interest from the Whites as, according to Smyth, Mohammadi is not a target for the newly-promoted club.

Marcelo Bielsa already has a number of options on the left side of defence with Stuart Dallas, Gjanni Alioski, Barry Douglas, and 19-year-old Leif Davis all playing in that role this term.

That said, Dallas is not a left-back by trade and there may be question marks over whether Alioski or Douglas are good enough for the Premier League, and whether Davis is ready.

There have been links to other left-backs as well, including Fulham’s Joe Bryan, Liverpools Yasser Larouci, and Roma’s Alessandro Florenzi.

The Verdict

It does seem as though Leeds are keen on bringing in another option at left-back but on the back of this report from a trusted Whites source, it doesn’t seem as though that will be Mohammadi.

I don’t think that’s the end of the world from their perspective, he’s had a good season at Gent but I’m not convinced he’s good enough to displace Dallas as their week in, week out Premier League left-back.

If they’re going to spend this sort of money on a new defender, he’ll surely have to be first-choice.