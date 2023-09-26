Highlights Leeds United's inconsistent results in the Championship can be attributed to the chaotic summer they had, which disrupted their preparations.

Leeds United continue search for consistent results in the Championship following a tumultuous summer.

The Whites returned to winning ways on the weekend with a convincing 3-0 display over Watford at Elland Road, Joël Piroe kickstarting the proceedings to put his name on the scoresheet once again.

Such a result follows an emerging pattern of following up draws with a win and vice versa, the Whites struggling to get a consistent string of victories under their belt, already leaving them eight points off the top two of Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

A chaotic sequence of events this summer has certainly played a part in the early form with new boss Daniel Farke left to deal with transfer sagas left, right and centre before a ball was even kicked.

Still inside the play-offs, however, the Whites are not far off from where they need to be with the attacking arsenal demonstrating its true quality against the Championship's finest.

Victories against Ipswich, Millwall and the Hornets have put Leeds in good stead after eight second-tier outings and will be hoping their array of new talent to replace the exodus of existing personnel will have a similiar impact to that of new frontman Piroe.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

One of the names on the list certainly delivered last weekend, capitalising on his chance to shine and showing the German manager why he should be in the first-team picture going forward.

How has Jaidon Anthony performed for Leeds United?

A late summer arrival from Bournemouth with Luis Sinisterra going the other way, Anthony adds extra quality and firepower to Leeds' well-stocked winger options with the new man fighting his way up the pecking order.

The 23-year-old, who recorded more than 80 league appearances across the top two tiers for the Cherries, played three Premier League matches prior to his arrival but has had to wait patiently for his chance to shine in Yorkshire.

Clocking up around an hour of game time with cameos against Millwall and Hull City, the Bournemouth academy graduate flourished against Watford with the Elland Road faithful witnessing his talent in a Leeds shirt for the very first time.

Anthony started brightly with quick feet getting the better of Francisco Sierralta to create the angle inside the Hornets box, only to fire straight into the path of Daniel Bachmann.

The winger didn't make the same mistake twice, however, as Georginio Rutter's pinpoint ball found the loanee through on goal, bursting away before coolly slotting the ball into the bottom-right corner to wrap up the game for his side in 89th minute - a first goal for the club and his latest strike since January.

Why should Anthony start?

The chaotic, non-stop nature of the Championship highlights the importance of squad rotation and being able to trust and utilise all of the talent at Farke's disposal.

With the future of Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville taking the headlines at Elland Road over the summer, the reality of the situations sees both young stars remain at the club until at least January, leaving Jaidon Anthony in an interesting predicament.

The new man plays in a position with plenty of competition with Dan James another competent option at this level, making the drop down in hopes of regular game no guarantee.

Nevertheless, a dazzling cameo against Watford shows exactly why he needs to be starting, particularly in the upcoming busy period awash with midweek fixtures.

Scoring eight times with six assists in his last Championship venture, he is no stranger to the challenges the second tier produces and has continued to show his quality in front of goal and create moments of magic out of nothing - an attribute which has been needed on more than one occasion as they failed to break down Hull and Sheffield Wednesday.

Such performances across the board will certainly leave Farke with a selection headache and, some way or another, will need to find a way to slot Anthony into the starting eleven with his undoubted talent deserving of more than 20 minute cameos every week.