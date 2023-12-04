Highlights Leeds United's recent victory over Middlesbrough has moved them up to third place in the Championship, positioning them well in their promotion push.

Glen Kamara, a key player for Leeds United, has been impressive this season, demonstrating his consistency and contribution to the team's success.

Kamara's skills and experience make him a valuable asset for Leeds United, with the potential to help the team achieve promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds United have been flying in the Championship lately, and Saturday's 3-2 victory over Middlesbrough has taken them up to third place in the table, seven points behind Ipswich Town, and one point above fourth-placed Southampton.

Daniel Farke's side are on an impressive unbeaten run of six games, with their last loss having come all the way back on October 25th via a 1-0 defeat to Stoke City.

The Whites face some challenging tests up ahead, though, with trips to Blackburn and Sunderland both coming in the next month. December also pits Farke's men against the Tractor Boys, a fixture which could play a pivotal role in their promotion push.

A key ingredient to the Yorkshire outfit's success this season has been the contributions of Finland international Glen Kamara, who has made 10 starts for the Whites so far this campaign, providing two assists for his new club.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

The midfielder joined the Whites from Scottish giants Rangers for a fee believed to be £5 million - a decent fee for a player with no previous Championship experience, yet the potential to be a coup given the level he'd played at previously. The former Dundee man has so far proved to be a revelation in the middle of the park.

The recent 3-1 victory over Swansea City was a game in which Kamara really strutted his stuff, as the ace was at the heartbeat of everything positive the Whites did that day, highlighted by stats provided by LUFCDATA on X.

Perhaps most impressively, during this encounter with the Swans, the former Rangers player had a pass accuracy of 94.4%, having completed 51 of the 54 passes he attempted. He also did well in the ugly side of the game, winning five duels.

Kamara also showed off his creative edge in this Swansea match, creating five chances for his side, including one big chance, but it was not just in this game where he displayed his excellence, as he is a player with remarkable consistency.

Kamara is proving to be a bargain for Leeds

During Saturday's victory over Middlesbrough, Kamara continued to impress. He had a pass accuracy of 94%, according to Fotmob, in a game in which he also made seven passes into the final third, creating two chances.

The Finland international has been one of the best midfielders in the Championship this campaign, and is a metronome in Farke's midfield alongside Ethan Ampadu, with a pass accuracy of 92.9% this season, completing 586 successful passes.

Despite the fact that Kamara has only made two assists so far this campaign, he has created 16 chances, so as the season progresses we can expect the former Rangers man to pick up more credited assists.

Kamara is also a physically adept player, winning 67.8% of his duels so far this campaign, making both Farke and his teammates very confident that the midfielder has the robustness to win and retain possession at a demanding level after his move from Ibrox.

Kamara will be good enough for the Premier League

The transfer fee Leeds paid to Rangers for the midfielder demonstrates that he was bought with the long-term in mind. Meanwhile, the Whites will hope that promotion is something that they can achieve sooner rather than later, with players like Kamara boosting their prospects short-term.

The 28-year-old's previous career achievements show that he is a player who has the right toolbox to achieve success in the Premier League. Having come through the Arsenal academy, the midfielder was vital to Rangers' incredible run to the 2022 Europa League final.

He has also made 57 international appearances for Finland, so he has plenty of experience at the top level, which makes Kamara a player who can help guide the Whites to the Premier League, and subsequently excel in the top-flight.