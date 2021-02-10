Leeds United’s Robbie Gotts: How is he getting on in the EFL? Has he got a future at the club?

Lincoln City and Salford City have profited from Leeds United winning promotion to the Premier League, with the two clubs getting a chance to have a firsthand look at Robbie Gotts.

Leeds boss, Marcelo Bielsa, thinks highly of Gotts and had handed him three senior appearances alongside plenty of kind words about how dynamic the young midfielder is.

However, Leeds placed faith in Lincoln and Michael Appleton towards the end of the summer, with Gotts arriving at Sincil Bank on loan.

How is he getting on in the EFL?

Gotts’ spell with Lincoln struggled to really get going, which is evident in the fact he’s no longer there and has linked up with Salford.

Appleton’s side are battling for promotion in League One this season and there’s very little margin for error with the Imps.

The 21-year-old showed versatility under Appleton, featuring at right-back and in his preferred central midfield position. The problem was that he made only four league starts, with his only other starting opportunities coming in the cup competitions. Gotts scored his only Lincoln goal in a Football League Trophy win over Accrington Stanley, which proved to be his final appearance for the club.

Richie Wellens’ Salford were Leeds’ next choice for Gotts.

There’s been more of a promise to get Gotts playing further forwards and he’s thriving in League Two. Of course, it is early days and Gotts has made just four appearances, but he’s returned two goals for Wellens.

A goal against Harrogate Town was backed up last night as Gotts scored in a comprehensive win over league leaders, Cambridge United, whilst also working his way into the Team of the (Mid)Week.

The 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠

The 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠

The 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐡 @LUFC loanee Robbie Gotts with a fine performance for @SalfordCityFC last night 😍#EFL | #SkyBetLeagueTwo pic.twitter.com/LQcQDvqNiK — Sky Bet League Two (@SkyBetLeagueTwo) February 10, 2021

Has he got a future at Elland Road?

Bielsa rates Gotts highly and the fact Leeds were so eager to get the midfielder games rather than a supporting role at Lincoln speaks volumes.

They know all the 21-year-old is lacking is experience of senior football. He’s getting that now and thriving in a Salford side, scoring goals and influencing things for Wellens.

As per Evening Express, Wellens commented on Gotts: “On the press he is excellent, a typical [Marcelo] Bielsa player. His passing is good, he’s scored two in three for us and could have had more. He is a really good, infectious lad who the group has taken to straight away.

“We are going to improve him for free, that’s why Leeds have loaned him to us. We think he has a real chance to go all the way.”

Leeds will hope he can go all the way and make a name for himself at Elland Road, but there’s still a lot for him to prove to the Whites as they thrive in the Premier League.

Building on this four-game burst with Salford is essential for Gotts’ development and you could, perhaps, gauge a more accurate answer 12 months down the line.

