Highlights Leeds should reconsider pursuing Rashica due to strong wingers like Summerville who are excelling this season.

Farke's strength is making attackers click, but Leeds' focus should be elsewhere unless a major offer comes in.

Rashica might not be the best fit for Leeds, especially since his current status in Turkey suggests he's comfortable there.

Milot Rashica has emerged as a potential transfer target for Leeds United.

According to Turkish outlet Takvim, the Whites had a bid worth €7 million (£6 million) rejected by Besiktas.

Daniel Farke will know Rashica well from their time together at Norwich City, with the German having been in charge during the summer of 2021 when the Canaries signed the forward from Werder Bremen.

The 27-year-old struggled at Carrow Road following Farke’s departure just a few months later, leading to a loan move to Galatasaray following their relegation that term, having contributed just one goal and two assists from 31 league appearances.

He helped the Turkish side claim the Süper Lig title, but made the permanent switch to rivals Besiktas last summer.

The Kosovo international has fared a lot better in Turkey than he did in England, contributing a total of eight goals and seven assists from his 44 appearances in the top flight across the last two campaigns (all stats from Fbref).

Milot Rashica deal makes little sense for Leeds

Given the strength and depth of attacking options at Leeds’ disposal this season, it comes as a surprise that a move for Rashica is being sought.

This potential deal seems like a move targeted towards planning for life in the Premier League, as Rashica was not keen to compete in the second division with Norwich during his time with the Norfolk outfit, and it’s unlikely that stance will change.

Only Premier League football is likely to convince him to make the switch from Turkey, where he appears quite settled and happy.

Leeds United's goal-scoring wingers - 2023/24 Source: Fbref.com Player Name Goals League Appearances (Starts) Crysencio Summerville 15 30 (28) Daniel James 10 29 (23) Wilfried Gnonto 5 25 (11) Jaidon Anthony 1 22 (2)

In that context it is especially strange, as Premier League football would likely secure the futures of the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto and Dan James, who have all starred for the Whites this year.

Summerville in particular has perhaps been the best player in the entire division, and is someone the Yorkshire outfit will want to build a team around if they are back in the top flight.

Perhaps if the club was blown away with an offer for the Dutchman they may see Rashica as a possible alternative as a replacement.

However, it seems unlikely at this stage.

Daniel Farke’s strong attacking unit

Farke’s biggest strength as a coach has been his ability to get so many different attacking players to all click together.

Even though at times Gnonto hasn’t been at the races, or Joel Piroe has had a dip in form, the team has still coped well regardless.

This bodes well for the team’s push for an automatic promotion place, with the battle heating up in recent weeks.

Southampton and Ipswich Town both play their respective games in hand this week, with Leeds hosting Leicester City on Friday.

That makes this a huge week for the club, and could make their pursuit of someone like Rashica a bit clearer.

An offer worth £6 million wouldn’t be a lot if he was being signed as a backup option for a Premier League club, and his time in Turkey has shown that he does have what it takes to compete to a high level after his difficult spell at Norwich, but this Leeds team isn't in need of one right now.

While Farke may like the idea of reuniting with a former player, it’s not an area the club should be prioritising in the summer unless a huge offer arrives for one of their star figures.