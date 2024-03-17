Highlights Leeds United's most expensive signings include Rio Ferdinand, Luis Sinisterra, and Brenden Aaronson.

Rodrigo Moreno, Daniel James, and Georginio Rutter complete the list of top six record signings for Leeds.

Some players left after relegation, while others remain crucial for Leeds' push back to the Premier League.

Leeds United are fighting for promotion straight back to the Premier League this season.

The Whites spent three years back in the top flight before suffering the drop last year with a 19th place finish.

The Yorkshire outfit spent its fair share of money during its time back in the premier division of English football.

Five of the six most expensive signings in the club’s history were made during this period, as they looked to compete against the country’s elite teams.

Here we look at those six signings and take a look at where they are now…

Rio Ferdinand

Rio Ferdinand was signed from West Ham in November 2000, joining in a deal worth a then British record fee of £18 million.

The centre-back spent two years at Elland Road before making the switch to rivals Manchester United.

Leeds United's most expensive signings Player Name Fee (£) Rio Ferdinand 18 million Luis Sinisterra 20 million Brenden Aaronson 24.7 million Dan James 25 million Rodrigo Moreno 27 million Georginio Rutter 35.5 million

During his time at Old Trafford, Ferdinand won six Premier League titles, a Champions League and two EFL Cups.

He was also capped 81 times for England in a career that lasted until 2015, which ended with a short stint at QPR.

The 45-year-old is now a TV pundit for TNT Sports.

Luis Sinisterra

Luis Sinisterra signed for Leeds in the summer of 2022 in a deal worth a reported £20 million.

The forward made 19 appearances in the Premier League, contributing five goals, as the club suffered relegation to the Championship (all stats from Fbref).

Following relegation, the Colombian signed for Bournemouth on loan, which has since been converted into a permanent deal worth £20 million.

Brenden Aaronson

Brenden Aaronson joined the Yorkshire outfit in the summer of 2022, arriving from Red Bull Salzburg in a deal reportedly worth a little under £25 million.

The US international was a regular presence in the side in his debut campaign at Leeds, but he was unable to help the club avoid relegation to the Championship.

In the aftermath of that relegation, Aaronson was loaned out to German side Union Berlin for the current season, where he has found regular game time hard to come by.

Daniel James

Daniel James was signed in the summer of 2021 from rivals Man United in a deal worth £25 million.

The Wales international struggled for game time with the Whites initially, earning a loan move to Fulham during the 2022-23 campaign.

However, he has thrived in the Championship since returning to Leeds, and has become a key part of Daniel Farke’s first team plans as the club fights for promotion to the top flight.

Rodrigo

Rodrigo Moreno was a club record signing in the summer of 2020, arriving from Valencia in a £27 million deal.

The Spaniard scored 26 league goals across three league campaigns with the club as they secured ninth, 17th and 19th place finishes.

But the forward departed in the summer of 2023 following the club’s relegation, making the switch to Qatari side Al-Rayyan, where he has scored six goals from 13 appearances.

Georginio Rutter

Georginio Rutter signed for Leeds in the January 2023 window, with the club attempting to make improvements that could help their relegation battle.

The Frenchman is the club’s record signing, arriving in a deal from Hoffenheim potentially worth a reported £35.5 million.

He struggled to adapt to English football initially, failing to score from 11 Premier League appearances.

But he has since established himself as a key part of Farke’s team in the Championship, and will be important to their promotion push in the remainder of the term.