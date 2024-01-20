Highlights Leeds United is unlikely to recall any of their current loan players this January despite reports linking them with bringing Brenden Aaronson back to the club.

Phil Hay believes Daniel Farke is happy with the players he has

Leeds' priority in the transfer market should be on strengthening their defence rather than adding an attacking midfielder - and Aaronson potentially returning could have allowed them to keep that focus.

Leeds United are unlikely to recall any of their current loan players this January.

It was reported earlier this month that the Whites were weighing up bringing Brenden Aaronson back to the club.

The playmaker is currently on loan with Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin, but he has struggled for game time with the German side.

The US international has featured 12 times in the league, including just five starts, with the team sitting 15th in the table.

Leeds could recall the player during the winter market amid reports linking the club with a move for an attacking midfielder during the transfer window.

Phil Hay has claimed that Leeds are unlikely to recall any of their loan players currently away from the club.

The journalist believes that the Championship side will stick with what they have, and focus on signing new players to the first-team squad instead.

“I don’t get the sense that Farke wants any of them back, I think he’s happy with what he’s got,” said Hay, on The Square Ball podcast.

“And I don’t think the crowd would be crowing for them to return either.

“Before the window we were asking Farke about what January was likely to be like.

“He said he thought it would be quiet, there wouldn’t be too much going on, and he said for this season the major decisions were taken in the summer, which is what better clubs tend to do, get their ducks in a row before the season starts rather than really having to scramble in January.

“I think that applied to the outs and the ins.

“He’s never really said in explicit detail what he felt about the players going…

“I just don’t think that recalling any of these would necessarily help massively in a footballing sense anyway, but I’m not sure it would do much for the mood either.”

Leeds went through a significant overhaul of the first-team squad last summer following Farke’s arrival as manager.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

The club is aiming to bounce straight back into the Premier League at the first time of asking, but find themselves outside of the automatic promotion places at the moment.

Luke Ayling and Djed Spence have departed already this January, with no fresh faces arriving in their place.

Leeds have until 1 February to make any further changes to the team before the window closes for the rest of the season.

An odd decision by Leeds United

Aaronson didn’t set the world alight during his time with Leeds in the Premier League last year, but he could still bring something to the squad this year.

Given they are behind in the race for a top-two finish, it is surprising the club isn’t looking for something to add an extra edge to the team.

Defence should be seen as the greater priority when looking for signings this January, which is why recalling Aaronson could be a smart solution to their search for a new attacking midfielder.

Whatever the club’s plans are, they are running out of time to get deals over the line as there is now just over a week remaining in the transfer window.