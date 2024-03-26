Kalvin Phillips has endured a difficult few years since departing Leeds United for Manchester City in the summer of 2022, and his loan move to West Ham United hasn't changed his fortunes so far.

Man City spent £42 million on the England international nearly two years ago, but the presence of Rodri saw limited game time for him, and with Euro 2024 fast approaching, the 28-year-old was allowed to depart the Etihad Stadium for the Hammers in January.

Phillips' time under David Moyes so far has been difficult so far, with a red card picked up against Nottingham Forest and a major mistake that gifted Bournemouth a goal during a recent 1-1 draw as well, and it was not much of a surprise to see the holding midfielder omitted from Gareth Southgate's squad for the March internationals.

It has been reported by Give Me Sport that a return to Elland Road this summer could be a possible next step in his career if the club is promoted to the Premier League. Phillips enjoyed the most successful period of his career in West Yorkshire, having come through the ranks of the club’s academy system.

He cemented himself as an England international as he helped the club gain promotion back to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa, leading to his move to the Etih=]]ad. However, Daniel Farke currently has an array of options in the centre of midfield, which includes the versatility of Archie Gray and Ethan Ampadu, who have also slotted in seamlessly to varying roles in Leeds' back four when called upon, whilst Glen Kamara and Ilia Griuev have cemented their places in the double-pivot recently.

Kalvin Phillips' career stats - as per Transfermarkt 26/03/2024* Club Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United 234 14 13 Manchester City 31 1 0 West Ham United 8 0 0 England 31 1 2

Carlton Palmer's Kalvin Phillips verdict

Ex-England international and former Leeds man Carlton Palmer believes the deal could be difficult to complete given Phillips' wage demands would likely be a stumbling block for the Whites.

Speaking to Football League World, he said: "It is reported that Leeds could be interested in making a sensational bid to bring Kalvin Phillips back to Elland Road in the summer.

"I, for one, always felt like it was a bad move for Phillips to go to Manchester City. I didn't think he was going to play.

"Yes, from a financial point of view, I'm sure he's secure, but I never thought he would get the game time and minutes for Manchester City.

"What's he played? In two seasons at Man City, I think he's played a total of 16 league games.

"So, he's gone from playing at Leeds United, to just not playing at all regularly.

"This is why you've got to think about where you're moving to, although, yes, I'm sure he's financially secure.

"But I'm sure he would have got more game time had he gone somewhere else. The problem or stumbling block, I would assume, is probably in terms of his salary.

"He's reported to be on around £140,000 per week, but I think it would be a great signing for them.

"He was brilliant for Leeds, and the Leeds United supporters love him, but I think the money has got to be right in terms of what he's bought for and his salary."

Leeds' summer priorities

There's a romantic side of most football fans that loves the idea of former fan favourites linking back with an old club, but the reality is that it rarely happens, and seldom are those types of deals a success, too.

Phillips' best career form and development came at Leeds, but he is also in a position where his former side have the most strength in depth currently. Ampadu is undoubtedly Leeds' best midfielder but Gray is a player well on the way to developing into a Premier League player.

It's not high up on any priority list for the club this summer, with other far more pressing areas of the side needing to be addressed, not least in the defensive positions where Leeds have a number of players either out of contract or with their loan spell ending.