Leeds United’s pursuit of 23-year-old questioned by former player

Paul Robinson has questioned Leeds United’s reported pursuit of Emi Buendia, asking the question whether he would really fit in given the players Marcelo Bielsa has available to him.

Leeds are hoping to trade places with Norwich City this season, with Bielsa’s side looking for promotion and the Canaries looking likely to drop out of the Premier League after a single season back in the top-flight.

And, in that event, Read Norwich have revealed that Leeds are already putting the feelers out about a potential move for Buendia.

Quiz: Do these 11 celebrities support Leeds United?

1 of 11 Josh Warrington. True False

The 23-year-old has registered seven assists in the Premier League this season and has adapted reasonably well to life in the top-flight.

However, Robinson has questioned why Leeds are chasing that deal, citing Norwich’s struggles and whether Bielsa needs a player like Buendia.

“I think he’s been okay this season, he’s created a lot for Norwich,” Robinson told MOT Leeds News.

“But, for Leeds, it will depend on their transfer policy and what they’re going to do.

“It depends whether they’re going to look to sign players who are Premier League ready. The way Norwich have been this season. They haven’t been good.

“At around £8m-£10m that’s a lot of money to spend on a player from a team who’s been relegated.

“I can’t really see him fitting into Leeds the way they play and with the players they’ve already got.”

Before attention at Leeds can turn to their summer targets, Bielsa has to guide the club back into the Premier League.

There are five games of the season remaining and promotion is close, but Leeds need to retain focus on the next one, which pitches them up against Stoke City at Elland Road on Thursday night.

The Verdict

You can understand what Robinson is saying, but Buendia looks like the readymade replacement for Pablo Hernandez.

There are other creative players in the side, but Buendia is a special talent and could elevate Leeds’ attacking play.

With Robinson’s comments in mind, maybe Leeds are better served chasing a goalscorer before anything else, but you’ve got to imagine the fans at Elland Road would still like to see the 23-year-old arrive.

Thoughts? Let us know!