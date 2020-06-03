Leeds United’s promotion credentials questioned ahead of run-in

Kevin Blackwell has claimed that Leeds United aren’t great finishers in terms of the league season, stating that’s why you can’t conclude the campaign on a Points Per Game basis.

Leeds sit top of the Championship table with nine games of the season remaining, but they have seen their promotion push placed on hold for three months.

Should the season be curtailed, the likelihood is that we will see Leeds win promotion on sporting merit, but for Blackwell, that shouldn’t be the case, as he put Leeds’ ability to get over the line in the promotion race into doubt.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the ex-Leeds boss stated: “In the back of their minds they will know they’ve slipped over quite a few seasons in this last run-in.

“That’s why these games have to be played, I don’t think you can do it on a points per game [basis], it’s alright looking at that going backwards but going forwards Leeds have never been a great finisher of a season.”

The 2016/17 season saw Leeds crash out of play-off contention under Garry Monk in the final eight games of the season, whilst Leeds also blew up in the promotion race last season under Marcelo Bielsa, finishing third in a three-horse race for the top-two before losing in the play-offs.

This season, Leeds will look to right the wrongs of last season and cash-in on their position at the top of the Championship table.

Leeds hold a point lead over West Brom, whilst seven points separate them and Fulham, who hold the biggest threat to the top-two.

The season is due to restart later this month.

The Verdict

The stats back up that Leeds don’t usually finish the season strongly and by playing the remaining nine games of this season, we will see whether lessons have ben learnt.

One thing you’ve got to note is that no Leeds boss has finished consecutive seasons since they were promoted back to the Championship in 2010, which isn’t going to be the case with Bielsa.

His side came so close last season and they’re back for more this year, with the 64-year-old having the squad well-prepared to push on from here and secure Premier League football.

Hopefully that continuity will mean lessons have been learnt.

