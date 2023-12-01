Highlights The arrival of Joe Rodon has had a significant impact on Leeds United's defensive solidity and he has become a key part of the team.

Rodon's style of play and quality with and without the ball make him a perfect fit for Daniel Farke's system and defensive requirements.

Leeds should prioritize making Rodon's loan move permanent in 2024, even if it means being cautious in the winter transfer market, as he has proven to be a top-quality center back.

It is set to be a very busy 2024 for Leeds United as the club looks to fight for promotion to the Premier League.

The January transfer market offers an immediate opportunity for everyone to get busy in search of improvements to the first team squad.

Daniel Farke’s side find themselves heading into December with a seven point gap to second place Ipswich Town.

The Whites will be hoping that gap has been bridged by the end of the calendar year, with a top two finish in their sights.

The winter market may be a crucial period for the club to help gain ground on the Tractor Boys and boost their chances of promotion back to the top flight.

Who should be Leeds United’s 2024 priority signing?

But, while supporters may feel new additions are needed in the new year, the priority for Leeds is right under their nose.

The arrival of Joe Rodon on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer has proven very impactful.

The centre back is a great fit in Farke’s team, immediately asserting himself as a key part of the Yorkshire outfit.

Rodon’s style of play meshes well with what the German wants from his defenders, and his quality both with and without the ball is obvious.

With Rodon Starting P W D L GD PPG 14 9 3 1 +13 2.1 Without Rodon Starting P W D L GD PPG 4 1 1 2 0 1

Any opportunity Leeds have to make this a permanent deal in 2024 is one that they should look to take.

It was previously reported that Spurs have set a price tag of £20 million on the defender’s future, although the London club may prove flexible on this as Rodon doesn't appear to be part of Ange Postecoglou's plans at all.

If Leeds need to take it easy in the winter market and avoid any big transfers in order to complete this move in the summer then it would be worthwhile to do so.

The 26-year-old is coming into his prime years and his performances this campaign have shown that he is ready to tackle the Premier League once again.

While his time at Tottenham hasn’t gone to plan, Farke has found a way to get the best out of him in the second division and can do so in the top flight.

Failure to gain promotion may prove a big stumbling block in getting this deal over the line, but that may be why a slow January could be worth it come the summer.

How important is Joe Rodon to Leeds United?

Rodon settling into the team has been key for their improved defensive solidity after a tricky few opening weeks of the campaign.

The 4-3 win over Ipswich Town was a turning point for Leeds’ season, but the Whites kept four clean sheets in a row after that seven-goal thriller.

As Leeds try to reel in Kieran McKenna’s side, their defensive solidity will be key to gaining consistent results.

Rodon's stats for Leeds also make for impressive reading.

According to data from Opta, via Fbref, he is attempting 67.76 passes per 90, with a 90.4 per cent completion rate, which is among the highest in the division, which is key for Farke's style of play.

Defensively, he is making 1.42 interceptions per 90, 1.35 blocks per 90, 4.57 clearances per 90 and is winning 3.32 aerials per 90, showcasing his all-action quality that makes him such a formidable centre back.

A clean sheet away to Leicester City was also a crucial result in recent weeks, which has also helped bridge the gap to the Foxes down to eight points.

If Leeds do gain promotion this season, then Rodon’s performances in the heart of the defence will have proven so important, and that is why he should be a priority signing in 2024 whatever happens.