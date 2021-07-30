Leeds United’s plans for Huddersfield Town player become clearer in transfer update

Football journalist Alan Nixon has claimed on Twitter that Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien would not be an immediate starter for Leeds United if he signed for the club this summer.

The claim by the journalist follows a report earlier today by Football Insider which stated that Leeds have open talks with the Terriers over the potential signing of the 22-year-old.

It is said that the Whites have turned their attentions to the Huddersfield man after seemingly missing out to Crystal Palace in the race to sign Conor Gallagher on loan from Chelsea.

Now Nixon has provided the following update on the situation as he provided some clarity on Leeds’ plans for the midfielder:

Originally heard the midfield target was based abroad … then Gallagher came up … could for O’Brien now but don’t think he is seen as an immediate starter … https://t.co/D6WlRX5EdY — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 30, 2021

O’Brien was one of Huddersfield’s few shining lights last term as they narrowly avoided relegation to Sky Bet League One and is a player who is sure to command a big fee if he leaves the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Terriers are said to have an option to extend the player’s contract by a further year if they wish too, with his current deal being set to expire next summer.

The Verdict

I think this would be a good move for O’Brien regardless if he is a regular starter initially at Elland Road or not.

He has more than proved himself in the Championship with Huddersfield and is ready to take his game to the next level by moving to the top flight.

A move across Yorkshire to join Leeds is something that will suit the midfielder down to the ground and I think Huddersfield will also be well looked after on the money side of things if he does depart.

He is now into the final 12 months of his contract, so in my eyes there is no better time for the Terriers to cash in whilst his stock is this high.