Leeds United’s Patrick Bamford sends message after first game in different role

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has reached out to fans of the Yorkshire club after spending his first game in the commentary box–covering the Whites’ 5-4 win against Birmingham City.

Bamford had started every game of the season prior to Sunday’s tie but was absent against the Blues due to a quad injury.

It is thought the striker, who is the Whites’ top scorer, will be back for the top-of-the-table clash against West Bromwich Albion but took up a different role at St Andrew’s–joining Michael Weadock in the commentary box.

It proved quite the game, as Leeds beat Birmingham in a nine-goal thriller via a 94th-minute winner.

The Whites shot into a 2-0 lead inside 21 minutes but the hosts pulled back level just after the hour mark.

Leeds took the lead twice but when Lukas Jutkiewicz found the net to make it 4-4 in the 91st minute it seemed that the points would be shared.

However, in the 94th minute, Luke Ayling’s probing cross forced Wes Harding to turn the ball into his own net to give the Whites the three points.

Bamford had an excellent view for what was an enthralling spectacle and took to Instagram after the game to send a message to fans.

Bamford will likely want to be back in his normal role against West Brom on New Year’s Day but another three more points are what the Whites will really be after.

The Verdict

Sunday’s game was a contender for match of the decade and meant that Leeds finished the 2010s on top of the Championship.

Bamford was missed against the Blues, as though Eddie Nketiah looked sharp–he didn’t contribute a lot of the off the ball work that the 26-year-old brings to the table.

The Whites will certainly need him against the Baggies on Wednesday, in what looks set to be another fantastic tie.