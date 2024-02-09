Highlights Leeds United may take legal action against Nottingham Forest for potentially breaching Premier League rules.

According to Football Insider, the Yorkshire outfit are weighing up a potential case against the Reds in the event they are found guilty of breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

It was confirmed earlier this year that Forest have been charged by the top flight with a potential rule break, alongside a second charge against Everton, and that a verdict is expected before the end of 2023/24.

The Merseyside club have already been deducted 10 points for breaching the league’s rules, which has led to Leeds threatening a legal case against them already.

Burnley and Leicester City were also mentioned in a potential suit against the Toffees, and now Leeds' attention has also turned to Forest's potential breach.

Leeds United considering Forest legal case

The Whites are preparing to demand compensation if Forest are found guilty by the Premier League of breaching their financial rules.

This is a result of Leeds suffering relegation last season, with the Nottinghamshire club surviving in the Premier League.

Clubs that suffer relegation see a massive drop in income due to the loss of the Premier League TV rights money, so could look for compensation if an opponent is found to have earned an unfair advantage.

Leeds are just one of several clubs considering a case against Forest.

It is within the league’s rules for one team to sue another, but it remains to be seen whether the club would be successful in their pursuit of compensation.

Everton were found guilty of breaking the league's financial rules in late 2023, which led to a 10-point deduction which has them sitting inside the relegation zone.

No other clubs have yet been named alongside Leeds ahead of a looming case against the Reds, but Leicester and Southampton may be involved as they were also relegated last year.

It is believed that the potential sum could be worth up to £100 million for each club.

Forest survived their first campaign back in the Premier League with a 16th-place finish, seven points clear of the Yorkshire club.

Leeds United league position

Leeds are aiming to gain promotion straight back to the top flight, with Daniel Farke placed in charge of that task.

The German has overseen a positive first campaign in charge at Elland Road, but the team currently sits outside the automatic promotion places.

The gap to second place Southampton is just one point, although Leeds have played a game more than Russell Martin’s side.

Ipswich Town are a point further behind in fourth, with the Tractor Boys slipping out of the top two last weekend after occupying the position for much of the term.

Next up for Leeds is a home game against Rotherham United on Saturday.

No surprise Leeds are considering a legal case

If Leeds are still considering taking legal action against Everton, then the natural next step is to also seek compensation from Forest, so this makes some sense.

The two clubs have breached the same rules, and Leeds have suffered as a consequence in both cases, so they have every right to feel like they deserve some compensation.

Missing out on Premier League TV money is worth quite a lot to clubs, and can also have a big role in determining player recruitment.

There are several players that left Elland Road last summer that might have remained had they been able to survive in the Premier League for another year.

At the very least, those players' transfer values likely would have been higher had they still been in the top flight.

But it remains to be seen whether the club has any chance of actually winning any compensation.

Nothing can be determined until all cases are concluded, which could yet take several months.