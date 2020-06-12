Leeds United’s name dropped in pundit’s assessment of Che Adams’ future

Che Adams continues to be discussed as a possible Leeds United transfer target, despite the Whites missing out on the signature of the Southampton man back in January.

Leeds wanted Adams in January and despite confidence in getting their man, Marcelo Bielsa was denied the opportunity to link up with the 23-year-old, instead settling for Jean-Kevin Augustin.

Yet, Adams’ move to Southampton has failed to take off since and there’s more speculation growing surrounding the future of the striker heading into the summer.

And, Leeds’ name is consistently cropping up in the discussion surrounding Adams and where he could end up.

Recently, Kevin Phillips has discussed Adams with Football Insider, when questioned whether Leeds will make another move: “It depends what budget they are working with.

“From my experience at clubs, if you have gone for somebody in January and it has not worked out you do not all of a sudden ditch them or bin them to one side.

“You keep it bubbling until the summer and look at it again. I am sure it is a player they will look at again.

“It has not worked out at Southampton for Che. A change and a chance somewhere else could get the best out of him.

“I watched him a fair bit at Birmingham and I watched him develop his all-round game.

“He has taken a backwards step at Southampton but I could still see Leeds going in because Bielsa has shown that he gets the best out of his players. There is no reason he could not do that with Che Adams.”

Adams struck 22 goals for Birmingham City last season in the Championship, including three against Bielsa’s Leeds side.

This season, Leeds’ top goalscorer is Patrick Bamford, who has scored 13 goals for Bielsa.

He’s retained his place in the side ahead of Eddie Nketiah and Augustin all season, despite their high-profile additions.

The Verdict

The closer the summer gets, the more you think that Leeds might move again for Adams, particularly given Augustin’s impact at Elland Road.

The 23-year-old sounds like he will be available and given Bielsa’s specific needs, you’ve for to imagine Leeds will take a look at Adams again.

It’s an interesting summer facing Leeds and there will be plenty of twists and turns.

