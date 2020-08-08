Leeds United’s multi-million pound transfer pursuit met by firm Premier League stance

Leeds United have had a £22m offer for Ben White rejected by Brighton as the Whites look to bring the defender back to Elland Road.

The centre-back joined the Yorkshire outfit on loan for the previous campaign and he was a crucial figure as Marcelo Bielsa’s men won the Championship title.

White played in every game as they secured promotion and impressed with his defensive ability as well as his composure on the ball.

Therefore, Leeds would love to bring the 22-year-old back to the club as they prepare for their first top-flight campaign in 16 years and the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (16:07) has revealed that two offers for the player have been turned down by Brighton.

They claim that the Seagulls first rejected an £18.5m bid before standing firm when a £22m offer was made.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds will make another move for the player but Brighton are not in a position where they need to cash in as the youngster has two years left on his deal with them and they have an option to extend that by another 12 months.

The verdict

Any one who saw White play this season will understand just how talented he is and it’s no surprise that Leeds want him back considering how good he was for them.

And, you have to say that £22m is a very big offer for a player unproven at the top level and it shows how good Leeds think he will be.

Ultimately, this is not going to be an easy transfer to conclude as Brighton don’t appear to want, or need, to sell but money talks and it’s now down to Leeds to see if they return with another offer.

