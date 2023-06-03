A huge club that's supported worldwide like Leeds United, naturally, have a sea of famous supporters.

Leeds' recent stint in the Premier League - lasting three years and ending at the end of the 2022/23 campaign - hasn't been the factor behind bringing those famous faces to the gates of Elland Road either. Many of the following famous supporters have supported the club long-term, even throughout that 16-year stretch in the EFL.

Leeds United's famous fans

Here, we explore SEVEN famous supporters that are well-known Leeds United fans.

Jack P Shepherd

Jack P Shepherd is best known for playing David Platt on Coronation Street, having starred on the long-running soap since 2000.

Despite playing a character that's based in Manchester, Shepard is, in fact, a huge Leeds United fan, having been born in Pudsey in 1988.

Are the Kaiser Chiefs Leeds United fans?

Indie rock band, Kaiser Chiefs, were formed in Leeds in 2000 and took their name from the South African football team, Kaizer Chiefs. What fuelled that was Leeds legend, Lucas Radebe, transferring to Elland Road from the club in the mid-1990s.

Over the years, the Kaiser Chiefs have played a number of concerts around Leeds, including at Elland Road. Their song 'Coming Home' was also used on the promo for season ticket sales in 2014.

Bassist, Simon Rix, appears on the BBC's Leeds United podcast 'Don't Go To Bed Just Yet'.

Mel B

Melanie Brown is another Leeds-born supporter of Leeds United.

The singer is best known for making up one part of the Spice Girls, who dominated the 1990s.

Chris Moyles

The radio and TV presenter is another Leeds United fan.

Moyles really rose to fame during his stint on Radio 1 and has taken on a number of other opportunities since then.

In 2022, he was a camp mate on ITV's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Is Josh Warrington a Leeds United fan?

Warrington is a two-time world champion boxer in the Featherweight division.

Despite the majority of his fights in the city taking place at the First Direct Arena, Warrington has fought at Elland Road, beating Lee Selby in May 2018.

He's a regular visitor at the training ground and Elland Road, where he mixes with Leeds' first-team squad - a number of who have participated in his fight night ring walks.

Matthew Lewis

Matthew Lewis is better known for his role in the Harry Potter series, playing Neville Longbottom.

Lewis is Leeds-born and another huge Leeds United fan.

He is a regular on 'The Official Leeds United Podcast' alongside Emma Jones and Jermaine Beckford.

Is Russell Crowe Leeds United's most famous fan?

It's probably a generational thing and, in years to come, you'd argue that Matthew Lewis might be given Harry Potter's worldwide fanbase.

However, for a long time, Russell Crowe has been considered Leeds' most famous supporter.

The Wellington-born actor and star of Gladiator (amongst other films), narrated the club's 'Take Us Home' documentary, telling the tale of Marcelo Bielsa leading the Whites out of the EFL.