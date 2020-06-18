Leeds United’s Mateusz Klich takes aim at Aston Villa as Premier League incident reopens old wound

The Premier League returned last night after a postponement of over three months and, for Leeds United’s squad, one moment caught their eye in the clash between Aston Villa and Sheffield United.

Leeds are sitting back awaiting the return of the Championship on Sunday, but Mateusz Klich was watching Villa and Sheffield United play out a goalless draw at Villa Park.

However, that shouldn’t have been the case. As the game ticked along towards half-time, Orjan Nyland misjudged an Ollie Norwood free-kick, carrying the ball over the line. Michael Oliver, the referee, didn’t award the goal, with his goal-line technology appearing to not work.

Players protested, but the game remained and ended goalless, with Villa picking up a valuable point in the fight against relegation.

However, many, including Klich, were quick to reference the Leeds v Aston Villa clash last season, where Marcelo Bielsa instructed the Whites to ‘give the goal’ to Villa after Klich had played on and scored when a Villa player was down injured – earlier in the game, Villa had obliged to kick the ball out when a Leeds man needed treatment.

They felt that Villa should’ve conceded a goal to Sheffield United, just like Leeds did back in April 2019.

And, that was the message that Klich relayed on Twitter, alongside a picture of Liam Cooper picking up the FIFA Fairplay Award, which was handed to the Whites on the back of Bielsa’s action:

The Verdict

The niggle remains between Leeds and Aston Villa, with that game in April not even close to been forgotten by many at Elland Road.

Klich was at the centre of that controversy and he’s clearly not ready to let things go, particularly with Villa in the middle of a similar storm last night.

Ultimately, neither Leeds nor Villa shouldn’t have been forced to ‘give the goal’, but given one has and one hasn’t, it adds to frustrations.

