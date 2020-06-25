Leeds United’s Marcelo Bielsa delivers Liverpool verdict as title breakthrough draws closer

Marcelo Bielsa has revealed his admiration for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp, with the Leeds United boss admitting that the Premier League leaders are the reference for every team.

Leeds are thriving to join Liverpool in the Premier League next season, but over at Anfield, Klopp is on the verge of delivering a first league title in 30 years, with the title potentially to be confirmed tonight if Manchester City drop points at Chelsea.

In addition to that, Liverpool won the Champions League last season and finished runners-up in the Premier League despite only losing one game.

Today, Bielsa has moved to praise Liverpool and their boss, delivering his verdict to the press.

“In the last season, Liverpool and (Jurgen) Klopp was the reference for everybody in football,” Bielsa told his pre-match press conference, as quoted by Leeds Live.

“Always you have teams and managers that attract you to copy them.

“Human beings always want to copy those who win. In this case, a lot of positive things I want to observe and to see.”

Leeds’ hope of joining Liverpool in the Premier League next season could rest on this weekend’s fixtures, with Bielsa’s side going up against Fulham, who from third, hold a huge threat to Leeds’ automatic promotion hope.

Last week, Leeds were beaten 2-0 by Cardiff City, but their gap to third remained seven points due to Fulham’s defeat against Brentford at Craven Cottage.

The Verdict

Liverpool have been outstanding over the course of the last two or three seasons and they are setting the standard all over the world.

Bielsa’s football knowledge is key to his own success and he will, no doubt, have studied Liverpool’s style and structure in-depth.

Getting Leeds to any kind of level like that is a long way off, with his first hurdle delivering promotion.

Leeds are craving visits to Anfield and they are close to achieving that sort of chance.

