Leeds United’s Luke Ayling shares Oli McBurnie motivation as Sheffield United restart lingers

Sheffield United are back in action this coming Saturday when Huddersfield Town visit Bramall Lane.

Paul Heckingbottom will be hoping to call on the services of Oli McBurnie for that fixture, given the 26-year-old’s growing importance over the course of the season.

McBurnie has struck nine goals for the Blades, but prior to the World Cup was playing through a hernia issue, and was also missing from the matchday squad when Heckingbottom’s side beat Cardiff City 1-0 immediately before the break with a lower leg injury.

However, taking to Instagram in the last 24 hours, McBurnie teased his availability for Saturday with a message reading: “This feeling right here!! Can’t wait to be back at the lane with the boys!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oli McBurnie (@oli_mcburnie)

As expected, there was a sea of Blades reaction in the comments, wishing McBurnie well and second-guessing whether this means he’s fit.

However, another comment stood out from Leeds United right-back, Luke Ayling, who penned some motivation for the Blades’ No.9: “Keep them coming fella,” presumably with reference to his goals.

McBurnie’s nine goals have come in 17 appearances and have helped Sheffield United into second in the table. Four wins from five games cemented their place in the automatic promotion places over the World Cup break.

The Verdict

Flicking through both McBurnie and Ayling’s social media pages, the pair clearly have a good relationship, despite playing for rival Yorkshire clubs.

McBurnie has been in red hot form this season and it’s been good to see even for neutral fans, particularly given his previous drought in-front of goal.

If he can continue it and deliver on Ayling’s motivation, it’ll go a long way to keeping Sheffield United in the hunt for automatic promotion.

