Leeds United’s Luke Ayling revels in standout personal moment

Luke Ayling has revealed just how proud he is of his goal in Leeds United’s win over Huddersfield Town in March, stating how he watches the footage of his thunderous volley every day.

Leeds had Ayling to thank for clawing their way back to the top of the Championship table in the five games before the EFL’s postponement, with the right-back in electric form for Marcelo Bielsa.

He scored three times, with Leeds recording five consecutive victories and not conceding a goal in that run.

However, the highlight of a blistering run of results was Ayling’s crashing volley that broke the deadlock in the West Yorkshire derby with Huddersfield on March 7th.

Interplay between Mateusz Klich and Pablo Hernandez set Jack Harrison free down the left, with the winger’s cross floated to the far right of the area. There, Ayling, arriving late on the scene with both feet off the floor met it, with his crashing volley hitting the underside of Jonas Lossl’s crossbar, sending Elland Road wild.

Wild ‘rock star’ celebrations followed, but did they goal mean that much to Ayling? You bet it did, as he recently revealed he sits down to watch it every day without fail.

Discussing his heroics against Huddersfield with The Athletic, Ayling revealed: “My missus won’t let me have it on the big screen anymore. I have to use my phone. But yeah, I’ve watched it every day since.

“I doubt I’ll score another like that again.”

The 28-year-old will be looking to repeat his heroics as the Championship restarts this weekend for the first time in three months this weekend.

Bielsa’s side head to Cardiff City, looking to avenge the Bluebirds’ stunning Elland Road comeback, which saw them secure a 3-3 draw in December.

The Verdict

In terms of highlights for the season, Ayling’s volley is right up there and will take some beating in the coming nine games.

Everything about the goal is easy on the eye from the Klich and Hernandez interplay right up to Ayling wheeling away in celebration.

Given it was in Leeds’ last game before the postponement, it has, of course, been played on repeat by many, but the task for Leeds’ players now is to make sure more memories like this are made.

They’ve got a table-topping position ahead of the run-in and need to capitalise.

