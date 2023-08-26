Highlights Luke Ayling congratulated Adam Forshaw on his move to Norwich City.

Forshaw's success at Norwich will rely on his ability to stay fit and perform well.

With David Wagner's ability to make five substitutions, Forshaw has a chance to increase his game time, but he will need to aim for regular starts to consider his time at Carrow Road a true success.

Leeds United full-back Luke Ayling has sent his best wishes to Adam Forshaw on Instagram after the latter sealed a move to Norwich City.

The midfielder has put pen to paper on a one-year contract at Carrow Road, linking up with the Canaries and former promotion-winning manager David Wagner after spending much of the summer as a free agent.

If he had stayed at Elland Road, he may have won a decent amount of game time during the early stages of this term with Archie Gray being forced to start games and Tyler Adams being sold to AFC Bournemouth.

However, the Whites may strengthen their midfield department before the window closes and that could have limited Forshaw's involvement in West Yorkshire, although it's currently unclear how much game time he will win at Carrow Road.

Kenny McLean has been linked with a move away from the Canaries and his potential departure could give Forshaw the opportunity to establish himself as a regular starter. But Football League World understands Norwich are desperate to retain both him and Josh Sargent.

The ex-Leeds man's performance levels in training and during matches could dictate how much game time he wins though, so his future could be in his own hands.

What message did Luke Ayling send to Adam Forshaw?

Ayling and Forshaw played together for five years, experiencing promotion to the Premier League and relegation back to the Championship together.

During that time, they will have struck up a good relationship and Ayling has been one of the first to congratulate the midfielder on his move to Carrow Road.

Replying to the 31-year-old's Instagram post, the defender commented: "All the best fella."

Can Adam Forshaw be a success at Norwich City?

The midfielder certainly has the ability to be successful but whether he can remain fit or not could dictate just how much of a success he is.

It's clear that the Canaries are cautious about keeping him for too long, so he needs to justify why he should have been given a longer-term deal at Carrow Road.

There's every chance he could be a free agent this time next year and that wouldn't be ideal for him, so he doesn't just need to stay fit, but he also needs to perform well enough to keep himself above others in the pecking order.

The fact David Wagner is able to make five substitutions again this season is a boost because that could increase his game time - but he will surely be aiming for regular starts.

Unless he starts regularly, you feel he can't class his time at Carrow Road as a real success, so he needs to prove why he should be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

He has the experience needed to be an asset at this level - and his promotion-winning experience could be extremely useful for a side that will be hoping to be in the promotion mix at the end of this term.

They endured a pretty disappointing 2022/23 campaign, so they will want to bounce back.