Leeds United’s Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas react to Kemar Roofe’s move to Rangers

Rangers have recently confirmed the signing of former Leeds United forward Kemar Roofe.

The 27-year-old had been on the books with Belgian side Anderlecht, and scored seven goals in 16 appearances in his brief spell with the club.

Roofe has already given a glimpse as to what he can offer going forward, having caught the eye with some impressive showings whilst with Leeds United.

That strong run of performances saw him attract interest from elsewhere, with Anderlecht winning the race to land his signature in the summer of 2019.

Roofe moves to Ibrox, and will be hoping that he can play his part in their title challenge this season, as they look to stop Celtic from winning their tenth league title in a row.

Rangers finished second in the Scottish Premiership last season, but were 13 points adrift of the Bhoys when the season was concluded early due to off-the-field events.

Leeds United’s Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas reacted to Roofe’s move to the Scottish giants, with Dallas labelling it as a great signing for the Gers.

🔥 great signing. Buzzing for you @roofe Go and do your thing 💙

Both Cooper and Dallas will be hoping they can settle into life in the Premier League well next term, after Leeds won promotion into the top-flight.

The Verdict:

I think this is a good move for Roofe.

He didn’t exactly hit the heights with Anderlecht, and he’ll be eager to make a positive impact with Steven Gerrard’s side in Scotland next season.

Roofe has shown that he knows where the back of the net is, having impressed with Leeds United earlier in his career.

I think this is a smart bit of business by the Gers, and if he can hit the ground running, then they could be a serious contenders for the title this season.