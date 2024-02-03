Highlights Securing Archie Gray's future was the best business for Leeds this transfer window, as it keeps one of the EFL's top young players at the club for years to come.

Gray's contract extension quiets exit talk and protects a valuable asset for Leeds, while also ensuring a sizable transfer fee if any teams want to come in for him in the future.

Keeping Gray at the club was better than any January transfer, as it guarantees the rise of a key player and potentially secures his services for another four years or beyond.

It was a busy transfer window for many clubs in the Championship and Leeds United were no different but securing Archie Gray's future was the best piece of business Daniel Farke's side have managed last month.

The 17-year-old has burst onto the scene this season, having played nearly every game for a Leeds side, who are pushing hard for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

With Southampton and Ipswich Town also locked in a battle for the top two, the January transfer window was key for teams adding talent to their squads to give them the best chance of keeping up their form until the end of the campaign.

However, the most important move the Leeds hierarchy have made is keeping one of the EFL's top young players at the club for years to come.

Archie Gray signed a long-term deal at Leeds

One of the best bits of business Leeds did this month was to secure the future of surely their brightest star, as they announced Gray was staying at the club for the foreseeable future.

The 17-year-old signed an extension to his current deal at Leeds, keeping him tied down at Elland Road until 2028. His deal was set to expire at the end of next season but the Englishman has ended any talk of his exit by signing the new deal.

Liverpool were among a host of clubs thought to be keen on him - with Manchester United, Manchester City and Newcastle United also linked.

The midfielder, who has been shifted to right-back this season due to a dearth of options as well as his impressive displays, has been one of the key performers during the campaign.

Archie Gray statistics for Leeds United 2023/24 (all competitions) - Transfermarkt Appearances Starts Minutes Goals Assists 31 29 2616 0 1

Despite playing out of position, he has seamlessly fit in on the right-hand side of defence in Farke's side.

It speaks volumes about the confidence Farke has in him that he was willing to let both Djed Spence and Luke Ayling go in January.

The signing of Connor Roberts on the final day of the transfer window will give Gray some competition and could see him shifted back into his favoured central midfield position.

Wherever he is used, it's a huge boost that the teenager remains with the Whites and looks set to for some time yet.

Keeping Gray was most important business for Leeds

Locking Gray down to a long-term contract is the most important thing Leeds could have done this window, as it quietened exit talk and protected a valuable asset while keeping the rising star in the Elland Road ranks.

Gray has all the ability to become a key player for the Yorkshire club for years to come and now could get the time to fulfil his potential in West Yorkshire.

Meanwhile, the deal also guarantees a sizable transfer fee if any teams want to come in for him soon, with the club having all the leverage in negotiations over a potential.

Depending on how he develops as a player in the future, Leeds can expect a fee beyond what Fulham received for Ryan Sessegnon, what Borussia Dortmund paid Birmingham City to sign Jude Bellingham in 2020, or the £18 million Blackburn Rovers got from Crystal Palace for Adam Wharton.

Reports have suggested the Whites' valuation could be as high as £50 million already but considering he was first put in the Leeds squad for a match against Arsenal at the age of just 15, it is clear that Gray has been destined for great things at the club for several years.

His new contract was better than any January transfer as it could keep him at the club for another four years or beyond and surely guarantees a huge fee if he does depart.