Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips provides update on knee injury

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has said he is ‘fitter and stronger’ now than he was before the temporary halt in football, as clubs in the Championship prepare for a 20 June restart.

The 24-year-old has been at the heart of Leeds’ promotion push this season, He’s so far featured 31 times in the Championship and with a goal to his name, but he missed the final game before the break in football with a knee injury.

Having returned to training though ahead of the provisional 20 June restart date for Championship football, Phillips told Yorkshire Evening Post of his recovery:

“I missed the last game with a sore knee. I think the first week or so gave you time to recover I felt exactly the same, if anything I’m probably fitter and stronger than I was before the pandemic.”

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this Leeds United quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Leeds have picked up higher or lower than 70 points so far this season? Higher Lower

The last game for Leeds was a 2-0 win at home to Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield. It was Leeds’ fifth-straight win in the Championship and their fifth-straight win-to-nil too, placing them a point ahead of 2nd-place West Brom in the race for the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side then are in a very strong position. With nine games to go and 27 points left to play for, promotion is very much in their hands.

But no Leeds fans will be celebrating until it’s all confirmed, ending what would be a 16-year hiatus from the English top-flight.

The verdict

‘The Yorkshire Pirlo’ has been one of – if not the – standout players in the Championship this season. He and Leeds both look set to take the Premier League by storm next year but first Leeds need to see through their remaining Championship fixtures – missing out now would be criminal.