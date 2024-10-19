Leeds United made a huge statement of intent on Friday night as they beat previously unbeaten Sheffield United 2-0 at Elland Road.

Prior to the game, Sheffield United were the only unbeaten side in the EFL and had registered six clean sheets in a row, but Leeds made light work of their Yorkshire rivals, and second half goals from Pascal Struijk and Mateo Joseph saw them claim the three points.

Even at this early stage of the season, it felt like a huge game with both Leeds and the Blades harbouring ambitions of a return to the Premier League, and it was a chance to lay down a marker, which Daniel Farke's side certainly did.

After losing at home to Burnley earlier this season, it felt like Leeds needed a win and a big performance against another of their promotion rivals, and the win takes the Whites to second, albeit temporarily depending on the weekend's results.

However, it was an enjoyable night all round for everyone connected with Leeds United, and it's clear to see just how much the win means to some of the players.

Joe Rothwell reaction to win over Sheffield United

It was a good night all round for Leeds, but midfielder Joe Rothwell was particularly impressive, and it was his best performance for the club since joining in the summer on a season-long loan from Bournemouth.

The 29-year-old was making just his second league start for the club, and if he continues to perform like that he'll become a fan favourite in no time.

He posted on Instagram after the game: "That one felt good, onto Tuesday."

It was clear that the result meant a lot to him, and after a few difficult years with a lack of playing time at Bournemouth and a couple of loan spells away, he'll be looking to become a mainstay in Farke's side for the rest of the season.

Rothwell put in a seriously impressive display, and would certainly have won over any doubters who'd been questioning his move from the Cherries.

As per Joe Donnohue on X, Rothwell completed 60 out of 64 passes, made three interceptions, created three chances and registered an assist for Struijk's goal.

He stepped up when he was most needed for Leeds, and he'll be looking to continue that on Tuesday when his side host Watford.

Joe Rothwell could prove an excellent signing for Leeds United

After a difficult start to the season when he was used from the bench, Rothwell has broken into Farke's starting XI for recent games, taking the opportunity with both hands.

His selection in the starting XI may have only come about through injuries, but if he continues to replicate his performance against the Blades on a weekly basis, then he could be hard to dislodge.

Joe Rothwell's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons P G A Manchester United 2013-16 0 0 0 Blackpool (Loan) 2015 3 0 0 Barnsley (Loan) 2015 7 0 0 Oxford United 2016-18 86 8 9 Blackburn Rovers 2018-22 161 11 18 Bournemouth 2022- 35 1 1 Southampton (Loan) 2024 20 4 1 Leeds United (Loan) 2024- 10 0 0

The 29-year-old was part of the Southampton side that won promotion to the Premier League at Leeds' expense last season, and with 177 Championship appearances to his name, he's a player with a wealth of experience at this level.

Successful Championship sides need players like Rothwell in their squads, and he showed on Friday night that he could be a top player at this level.

The Bournemouth-loanee will be looking to make it two consecutive promotions this season, and if he and his side play like they did against Sheffield United every week, you wouldn't bet against him doing so.