Leeds United are planning to make a move to sign Joe Rodon permanently this summer regardless of what division they’re competing in.

According to Teamtalk, the Whites are already looking ahead to the summer transfer window.

Rodon has been an important part of Daniel Farke’s side so far this season, featuring 35 times in the Championship (all stats from Fbref).

The centre-back has been a key figure as the team looks to compete for promotion to the Premier League.

This has led to speculation over his future at Elland Road, and whether a permanent deal could be agreed with Spurs at the end of the campaign.

Joe Rodon transfer latest

Leeds are planning for two scenarios ahead of the summer, one for if they gain promotion and one for if they remain in the Championship.

Rodon is currently on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, but has performed well since arriving last summer.

Joe Rodon's defensive stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 1.17 Interceptions 1.29 Blocks 1.20 Clearances 4.74 Aerials Won 2.97

The Wales international’s game time at Spurs has been quite limited, and he doesn’t appear to be part of Ange Postecoglou’s first team plans.

This could open the door for a summer exit regardless of the outcome of Leeds’ promotion fight.

The defender recently opened up on his time at Elland Road, claiming that he is enjoying his loan spell with the club, which has also raised optimism that he would be open to a permanent move.

Connor Roberts transfer latest

Leeds are also expected to make a move to sign Connor Roberts on a permanent basis from Burnley.

The full-back signed for the Whites during the January transfer window as part of a loan deal with the Lancashire side.

The 28-year-old has made just one league start for Farke’s side, but has come off the bench eight times, contributing one goal and one assist.

Roberts has been involved in each of the team’s last nine league fixtures, and provided a crucial equalising goal in a 3-1 win over promotion rivals Leicester City last month.

This helped in overhauling the Foxes in the Championship table, with Leeds now top of the standings ahead of this week’s return to league action.

Farke’s side has lacked depth in defence this year, especially at full-back, so bringing Roberts in during the winter market helped alleviate some pressure on the squad.

The Burnley player fell down the pecking order at Turf Moor prior to his move, and is only contracted to Vincent Kompany’s team until the summer of 2025.

Smart Leeds planning ahead of potentially busy summer

Despite sitting top of the table with only eight games to go, it is still too close in the battle for a top two spot to feel comfortable in that position.

So Leeds are right to be preparing for life in the Championship as well as the Premier League.

That they are planning to sign Rodon regardless does indicate the club has been given the green light by the player to pursue a move, although it remains to be seen what kind of figure Spurs will look for.

A move for Roberts could also help beef out Farke’s squad for a relatively low sum, so could prove a smart addition in the short-term.