Leeds United’s Joe Gelhardt stance reiterated amid positive Sunderland cameo

Sunderland struck a loan deal for Joe Gelhardt at Leeds United late in the January transfer window, yet it’s been reiterated that the striker is still part of the long-term picture at Elland Road.

Gelhardt started just one of his 15 Premier League appearances at Leeds earlier this season, playing only 202 minutes.

That contributed to Leeds sourcing Gelhardt a loan move to Sunderland late in the January transfer window. The 20-year-old has played six games in the Championship, scoring once and assisting once, starting all six of those.

Things are going reasonably well for Gelhardt at Sunderland despite back-to-back defeats, with the striker and Leeds’ side of the agreement ticking a box in terms of him playing games.

Whatever hopes Sunderland have of an agreement beyond this season feel slim.

Phil Hay writes for The Athletic: “Leeds rate Gelhardt and still think he had a big role to play going forward. There’s no option in his loan for Sunderland to take him permanently. Sunderland was a way of getting him minutes at a decent level.”

Quiz: What club do these 15 ex-Sunderland academy players play for now?

1 of 15 John Egan Sheffield United Brentford

Gelhardt’s first goal for Sunderland came in last week’s 2-1 defeat to Rotherham United, with the Leeds loanee stooping to head in Luke O’Nien’s cross for what proved to be a consolation for Tony Mowbray’s side.

Sunderland face Stoke City tomorrow looking for a first win in three.

The Verdict

Sunderland can’t have expected to have much chance of signing Gelhardt permanently after this loan at Leeds.

Gelhardt is on a long-term contract at Elland Road and, with these types of deals, if there’s no option-to-buy included, it’s quite obviously not going to get off the ground.

Things can change further down the line, of course, but it’s unlikely Gelhardt has played his last game for Leeds.

Thoughts? Let us know!