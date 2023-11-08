Highlights Leeds United are reportedly willing to let Wilfried Gnonto leave in the January transfer window for the right price.

Gnonto remains at Leeds despite submitting a transfer request in the summer after the clubs relegation.

Everton are among the clubs to have been linked with a move for the attacker.

Wilfried Gnonto could be set for a move away from Leeds United in the January transfer window.

That's after a report from Football Insider claimed that the Elland Road club are willing to let the attacker leave at the turn of the year, for the right price.

How has Gnonto's Leeds United career gone so far?

Gnonto joined Leeds late in last summer's transfer window, arriving from Swiss side FC Zurich for a fee reported to be in the region of £4million.

The Italian then became one of Leeds' key players last season, and scored two goals, while also providing four assists, in 24 Premier League appearances.

That though, was not enough to prevent the club suffering relegation from the top-flight to the Championship at the end of last season.

Following that drop, Gnonto refused to play for Leeds at the start of this season as he looked to secure a move, before being reinstated to the squad after apologising to new manager Daniel Farke, and he is still on the books at Elland Road as things stand.

Wilfried Gnonto league record for Leeds United - stats from Transfermarkt Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 Championship 9 1 1 2022/23 Premier League 24 2 4 As of 8th November 2023

But despite all that, it seems there is still a chance that Gnonto could leave Leeds before the end of the current campaign.

Could Leeds sell Gnonto in the January transfer window?

According to this latest update, Leeds are ready to let Gnonto leave in the January transfer window, if they receive the right offer for him.

The attacker himself is said to be unhappy at Elland Road, having struggled for game time in recent weeks.

However, the Yorkshire side will apparently only let him go for the right price, due to promotion back to the Premier League being the club's priority for the current campaign.

Indeed, with Gnonto contracted to Leeds until the end of the 2026/27 season, the club are in a strong position to negotiate any offer that comes in for the player in January.

Recent reports have claimed that Everton, along with Serie A duo Roma and Lazio, are interested in the Leeds attacker ahead of the January window.

Where are Leeds in the Championship?

Despite the issues around Gnonto, Leeds have made a strong start to the second-tier campaign under Farke.

The Elland Road club have taken 28 points from 15 league games so far, meaning they currently sit third in the Championship table, eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Leeds are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they host Plymouth Argyle at Elland Road.

Is this the right transfer stance for Leeds to take over Gnonto?

This does seem like a sensible stance for Leeds to take with regards to the future of Gnonto.

Given the attacker seemingly does not want to be at Elland Road anymore, it would seem the right move to let him go, rather than create an unwelcome distraction behind the scenes.

Indeed, given Leeds are performing well while Gnonto is lacking in game time right now, there may be a sense they can cope without him if he is to depart in January.

As a result, given Gnonto's contract situation could allow them to generate a big fee in January, this looks like a big opportunity for Leeds to bring in some useful funds when the market opens, that can then be reinvested to further strengthen their squad with players who do want to be there.