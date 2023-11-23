Highlights Leeds United are not expecting to be active in the January transfer window, as they believe their squad is already filled with enough players.

The team's recent positive run of form has further solidified their belief that major changes are not necessary during the winter market.

The potential departure of Wilfried Gnonto could lead to a new signing, but Leeds is unlikely to accept Lazio's loan offer with an option to buy clause.

Leeds United are reportedly not expecting to be active in the January transfer window at the turn of the year.

The winter market begins in January, with the transfer window reopening mid-season to allow clubs to make changes to their squad.

It can be quite a busy time for clubs as they look to make improvements to help achieve their goals for the campaign.

However, according to The Athletic, the Whites are not planning for major updates to Daniel Farke’s squad.

But this could change if any major stars depart Elland Road during the first month of 2024.

What is the latest Leeds United transfer news?

Leeds are aiming to fight for promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt this campaign.

Farke’s side are eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places, but have come out of the November international break with a positive run of form.

Everything is starting to click for the German after an initially slow start to life at Elland Road.

This has led to a feeling that there is no need to rock the boat during the January transfer window, with most positions filled with at least two players, thus meaning the first team is relatively full.

However, there is interest in the likes of Wilfried Gnonto, with Lazio reportedly eyeing a move for the winger.

His potential departure could open the door for a fresh arrival into Farke’s squad, with the Serie A side interested in a loan with a €15 million (£13.1 million) option to buy clause.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds would accept any offers for Gnonto midway through the campaign, but speculation continues to persist surrounding his future.

The 20-year-old’s departure would necessitate a new arrival in order to maintain the healthy size of the first team.

Where are Leeds United in the Championship table?

Leeds are currently third in the Championship table after 16 games, as they look to chase down the top two sides in the division.

Ipswich Town and Leicester City are level on points, occupying both automatic promotion places.

Recent defeats to Leeds and Middlesbrough have seen the Foxes’ wide gap to the chasing pack cut down by six points.

Weekly wages: Leeds United's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

However, the Whites still face stiff competition behind them, with the chasing pack outside the play-off places also only five points adrift.

Championship action returns this weekend following the final international break of the year.

The Yorkshire outfit will be looking to make it four wins in a row when they face local rivals Rotherham United on Friday evening.

Should Leeds United be active in the January transfer market?

The Leeds squad is looking quite full, and is performing to a high standard at the moment so there is no real need to make any major changes.

Of course, if a sensible opportunity arises to make an exciting signing, then Leeds should be open to bringing them in.

However, the January market is generally much more difficult to find good value, so this is unlikely.

The sale of Gnonto could change things, but it’s unlikely that Leeds will accept this £13.1 million option to buy loan offer from Lazio given the figures they turned down in the summer.