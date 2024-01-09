Highlights Leeds United are planning multiple loan signings this month to strengthen their promotion bid.

The club has already ended one loan deal to make room for new signings.

The strategy of loan signings is wise as it reduces risk in case Leeds reach the Premier League or remain in the Championship next season.

Leeds United are planning to complete multiple loan signings this month as they look to strengthen their promotion bid, as reported by Football Insider.

The Yorkshire side have adapted to life back in England’s second tier very well, as they look to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

It was a slow start to the campaign for Leeds, and that could be forgiven, as they had a very busy summer, losing several key first-team players, which resulted in more players arriving at the club.

Leeds were very busy right up until the deadline in the summer, and it is likely that manager Daniel Farke will want to avoid that this month and wrap up any business they plan to do as soon as possible.

It seems that the transfer business they are planning to do will not be with transfer fees, as the club is looking to make several loan signings this January.

Leeds United have just announced that defender Djed Spence has returned to his parent club, Tottenham Hotspur, after Leeds decided to end his loan.

It was unclear why the club decided to do this, but it now seems it was done to create another slot for a loan signing.

According to Football Insider, Leeds are planning several loan signings this month, as they want to aid their promotion hopes. Spence's exit means they have three loan slots left to fill.

The club already has Joe Rodon and Jaidon Anthony on loan from Spurs and AFC Bournemouth respectively, but the club want a few more this month.

It has been reported by the same outlet, that the club may look to sell some of their players who are out on loan elsewhere this month. But, despite the club getting money in, Football Insider are reporting that the club’s hierarchy are unlikely to sanction any big money outlays.

Leeds United’s league position

As mentioned, despite a slow start by Leeds, they have headed into the second half of the campaign in a fairly decent position.

Many expected the club to be in the play-off race at the very least, and at this stage of the season, it looks certain that they will have at least a play-off spot come the end of May.

But Leeds and Farke will have their eyes on a much bigger target, as they currently occupy fourth position in the table, but with 20 games left in the season to go, they are seven points adrift of second-place Ipswich Town.

It’s a fairly big gap, but one that Leeds will be looking to close between now and the end of the campaign.

Loan approach is wise from Leeds

Leeds will have a bit of money left in the bank from the summer transfer window, so they could easily go into this month and buy some more players.

However, it is wise of the club to be holding off bringing in more new players on permanent deals, as January is always a tricky month to do transfer business, and it is hard in terms of which players they buy, as they could be a Premier League side next season, but then again, they could also remain a Championship side.

So, Leeds are sensible looking at loans because there is less risk in those deals, as they can bring in some players who will improve their squad, but there is no tie with them, as they could find themselves in a different position come the summer.