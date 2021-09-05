Leeds United’s involvement in failed Huddersfield Town transfer swoop revealed

Huddersfield Town made a move to sign Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson this summer but that fell through following Leeds United’s failure to agree a deal with the Terriers for Lewis O’Brien, according to The Sun on Sunday (05/09/21).

O’Brien was the subject of a lot of transfer attention from Leeds during the summer window, with the Whites having placed him high up on their list of targets to bolster their midfield options.

It was reported that Leeds had offers turned away by Huddersfield for the midfielder throughout the transfer window.

While it was also believed that both clubs remained apart in their valuations of the 22-year-old with the Terriers thought to have been valuing him at around £8 million.

According to The Athletic, Leeds were only prepared to pay around £4 million for O’Brien this summer and that was not going to be a valuation that Huddersfield were going to accept.

The Terriers had been linked with a potential move for Ferguson as a replacement for O’Brien if the midfielder had left the club for Leeds.

The latest report from The Sun on Sunday (05/09/21) now reveals that Huddersfield’s move for Ferguson did fall through as a result of O’Brien not making the move to Leeds.

The verdict

This update would suggest that Huddersfield had been doing the right planning behind the scenes in the event that they would have been forced to sell O’Brien to Leeds this summer.

Ferguson was exactly the right sort of player to target as a replacement. It seems that the Terriers might have been able to sort out a deal with Aberdeen using the money they would have brought into the club from the sale of O’Brien.

However, Huddersfield will be content that they still have O’Brien within their squad despite it looking like it was going to be difficult for them to keep hold of him amid Leeds’ interest.

It will be interesting to see whether Ferguson remains on the Terrier’s transfer radar heading into the January window because there could well be more interest in O’Brien by that time.

It seems that the Terriers were prepared to potentially do a deal with Leeds and then go and get Ferguson, and therefore it might be a scenario that is revisited at some stage in the winter window.