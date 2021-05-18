Leeds United’s influence explained as Carlos Corberan discusses Huddersfield Town role

Carlos Corberan admits that without the influence of Marcelo Bielsa, he wouldn’t be in charge of Championship side Huddersfield Town.

Corberan replaced Jason Blunt as Leeds United’s Under-23 manager in June 2017, overseeing the progress of the likes of Jamie Shackleton, Pascal Struijk and Robbie Gotts.

But following Marcelo Bielsa’s arrival at Elland Road in June 2018, Corberan was promoted to first-team coach and worked closely alongside the Argentinean.

Bielsa has revolutionised life at Elland Road, steering Leeds to a long-awaited return to Premier League football last season, after missing out via the play-offs in his first season at the helm.

Leeds are now a well-placed Premier League side and have enjoyed an excellent first season back in the top-flight, which is largely down to Bielsa and his management abilities.

Corberan will have learnt a lot from Bielsa during his stint at Elland Road, and this season, he has tried to mirror the Argentinean’s style of play at Huddersfield, after leaving for the John Smith’s Stadium in the summer.

The Spaniard has found it hard at times, guiding the Terriers to a 20th-placed finish in the Championship after a shaky second half of the season.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, with quotes provided by Sport Witness, Corberan hailed the influence Bielsa has had on his very short time as a manager so far.

He said: “Marcelo is a person I had previously considered, and when I worked with him, I understood why there was so much admiration for his figure.

“Having had the chance to spend two years in his backroom staff is something that one keeps and obviously I can only be grateful. Having worked with him is fortunate.

“When Marcelo arrived, Leeds were a sleeping giant. Being in his team, the fact that other clubs wanted to imitate what had happened in Leeds, positioned me and gave me the option of joining a Championship club. Without that, I would hardly be at Huddersfield.”

The Verdict

By the time Bielsa leaves Elland Road, I firmly believe that Corberan could be a contender to replace him.

It hasn’t been a great season for Huddersfield, but you have got to give Corberan credit. He has changed Town’s style completely and they have been decimated by injuries this season.

He is a promising, young, progressive coach who will have learnt so much from Bielsa, and it’s clear to see that he is trying to put those into practice at Huddersfield.