Highlights Leeds United are planning to sell goalkeeper Illan Meslier in the January transfer window.

Meslier has been the first-choice goalkeeper for Leeds this season but the club is still open to letting him go.

Despite Meslier's potential departure, Leeds believe they have enough cover to compete for promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds United are still intending to cash in on Illan Meslier in the January transfer window.

According to Football Insider, the Whites are hoping to sell the goalkeeper during the winter period of player trading.

The Championship side had put the Frenchman up for sale in the summer, but a move failed to materialise.

It was revealed before the season got underway that Leeds were looking for a fee in the region of £20-25 million for the 23-year-old, but they received no offers close to this valuation.

Real Madrid were rumoured to be interested in signing the goalkeeper following an injury to Thibaut Courtois, but the Spanish giants instead opted for Kepa Arrizalabalaga.

What is the latest surrounding Illan Meslier’s Leeds United future?

Meslier has started the Championship season as Leeds’ first-choice between the sticks, playing in all six league games so far.

He has conceded seven goals, keeping two clean sheets, but that has not been enough to convince Leeds that they have to keep the player.

Leeds received interest for numerous first team stars over the summer, selling the likes of Rodrigo Moreno, Tyler Adams and Robin Koch.

However, the Whites held firm when interest for Wilfried Gnonto was received, with the Yorkshire side now reportedly looking to tie the 19-year-old down to a bigger contract.

Despite Meslier’s consistent presence in the team, Leeds feel they have the cover to compete for promotion to the Premier League even if he does leave in the winter market.

Karl Darlow was signed from Newcastle United over the summer, but the 32-year-old has made just one appearance for the club since making the switch from Tyneside.

But Darlow’s performances in the second tier last season showed that he is more than capable of competing at this level, as he helped Hull City climb out of a relegation battle under Liam Rosenior.

How have Leeds United started this season?

Daniel Farke’s side have made a slow start, but results in the last couple of fixtures have seen Leeds move up to 10th in the table.

Wins over Millwall and Ipswich Town in recent fixtures have seen the team close the gap to the top six places.

There are now two points between the Whites and Birmingham City in sixth.

Leeds will be aiming to compete for a top two place this year as they seek automatic promotion to the top flight.

Next up for Farke’s side is a clash away to Darlow’s former side Hull at the MKM Stadium on Wednesday night.

Should Leeds United cash in on Illan Meslier in January?

Meslier is a solid goalkeeper with the potential to keep improving given his young age.

The Frenchman’s reputation has taken a slight knock in the last few months, with Sam Allardyce opting to drop him for the club’s final few Premier League games last season.

However, he is still a dependable shot-stopper and good at playing with the ball at his feet.

It would be a surprise if Leeds had zero interest in the player in January, but it remains to be seen if any offers will arrive that will match the club’s valuation of Meslier.

Anything below £20 million shouldn’t be considered.